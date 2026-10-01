The Nonprofit Flywheel Launches Globally As A Free Digital Playbook For Stronger Nonprofit Organizations

The Nonprofit Flywheel, Front Cover

Suzanne Smith, Headshot

Suzanne Smith offers practical tools for leaders and boards ready to move beyond constant heroics.

- Suzanne SmithDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nonprofit strategist Suzanne Smith today released The Nonprofit Flywheel: A Playbook for Sustainable Growth, Smarter Strategy, and Lasting Impact. The digital edition is free, and paperback and hardback editions are available on Amazon.The book arrives as many nonprofits face little room for error. In Nonprofit Finance Fund's 2025 survey, 52% of responding organizations reported having three months or less cash on hand. Smith argues that financial pressure is only one part of a larger challenge: Too many organizations depend on their leaders and staff to make up for gaps in strategy, systems, culture and support.“We cannot build resilient communities on top of fragile nonprofit organizations,” said Smith, founder and CEO of Social Impact Architects.“I've worked inside nonprofits and alongside them for 30 years, and I've experienced burnout myself. We cannot keep asking exhausted people for more heroics. We have to strengthen the organizations behind the mission.”The Nonprofit Flywheel is designed as a Playbook to use, not a book to read once and shelve. Leaders can start where they need help most, using questions and tools to examine six interconnected areas: impact, brand, revenue, operations, culture and governance. The framework draws on research and has been tested and refined through Smith's work in strategic planning, nonprofit accelerators and executive education.Early praise speaks to both the book's practicality and the framework's staying power. Nicola Paugh, Ph.D., executive director of the Nonprofit Alliance of Bermuda, has applied the Flywheel within her organization and in consulting work with other nonprofits for three years.“I can say firsthand: the model works,” Paugh said.Jack Canfield, co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, called it“the kind of leadership book that will stay on your desk, not your bookshelf.”Smith made the digital Playbook free so that an organization's budget would not determine whether its leaders could use the tools. Resources for book clubs and team conversations are planned for mid-October.Available for media interviews: Smith can speak about nonprofit burnout and sustainable leadership, financial resilience, board governance, organizational culture, strategic planning, fundraising, and how funders can better support the organizations they rely on to deliver results.Download the free Playbook and learn more at MeetSuzanne/nonprofitflywheel.About Suzanne SmithSuzanne Smith is the founder and CEO of Social Impact Architects, a global consulting firm that helps nonprofits turn bold ideas into lasting impact. A nonprofit strategist, adjunct professor and TEDx speaker with 30 years of social sector experience, she is the author of The Nonprofit Flywheel: A Playbook for Sustainable Growth, Smarter Strategy, and Lasting Impact. Smith holds an MBA from Duke University and writes Social TrendSpotter, sharing practical insights for nonprofit leaders and boards. Learn more at .

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The Nonprofit Flywheel Launches Globally as a Free Digital Playbook for Stronger Nonprofit Organizations News Provided By Social Impact Architects October 01, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, U.S. Politics



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