Kleinschmidt Canada Welcomes Regan Willenborg As Project Engineer

Regan Willenborg, Project Engineer at Kleinschmidt Canada

Project Engineer brings 8 years of experience to support continued growth of Kleinschmidt Canada

- Ambroise Percheron, Senior Project Manager at Kleinschmidt CanadaPETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Canada, an employee-owned consulting firm specializing in engineering, regulatory and environmental services for hydropower and water resource industries, is pleased to announce that Regan Willenborg has joined the firm as a Project Engineer on the Hydrotechnical Team in Saskatchewan.Regan brings eight years of experience in hydrotechnical and water resources engineering, with a focus on dam safety, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, flood inundation mapping and flood risk. Her background includes the development of numerical models for complex river systems and dam breach assessments.Her project experience spans dam safety reviews, emergency planning and floodplain mapping, as well as one- and two-dimensional hydraulic modelling used to assess flood risk, infrastructure performance and dam breach scenarios. Regan has supported projects across Western, Northern and Eastern Canada, bringing both technical modelling expertise and practical experience working on complex water infrastructure challenges.“Regan brings valuable experience in dam safety and hydraulic modelling that complements the strengths of our team,” said Ben Cary, Section Manager – Hydraulics & Hydrology at Kleinschmidt.“Her technical background will allow her to make an immediate contribution to the complex dam safety and flood risk challenges our clients are working through.”“Adding an experienced hydrotechnical engineer is an important step in the continued growth of Kleinschmidt Canada,” said Ambroise Percheron, Senior Project Manager at Kleinschmidt Canada.“Regan strengthens both our technical capabilities and our presence in Western Canada, allowing us to be closer to the clients, infrastructure and communities we serve.”Regan holds a Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering, specializing in Water Resources, and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering, both from the University of Saskatchewan. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Saskatchewan and a member of the Canadian Dam Association.About Kleinschmidt Canada:Kleinschmidt Canada partners with utilities, public agencies and private owners to plan, design and improve water and energy infrastructure across the country. The team delivers hydropower and water resources engineering, dam safety, fisheries and fish passage, environmental science, licensing and permitting, and construction-phase support. Backed by Kleinschmidt's North American network, we pair local knowledge with multidisciplinary expertise from feasibility through operations.We are committed to client service, environmental stewardship and practical, cost-effective solutions that enhance safety, reliability and resilience. Learn more at kleinschmidtgroupcanada.

GinaRenee Autrey

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Kleinschmidt Canada Welcomes Regan Willenborg as Project Engineer News Provided By Kleinschmidt Associates October 01, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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