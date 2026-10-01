Global Education Innovation Summit (GEIS) 2026 Returns Uniting Education Leaders To Explore The Future Of Education

Free virtual summit builds on last year's record turnout of 307,000+ viewers, bringing together 30+ speakers and 40+ global universities

- Gaynor Wong, Director of Global Marketing, RIETORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosedale International Education today announced the return of the Global Education Innovation Summit (GEIS), a free, one-day virtual event taking place Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 8:00–10:30 AM EDT. Now in its second year, GEIS 2026 will convene educators, university admissions leaders, and education innovators from around the world for a candid conversation about the future of education - from the classroom to the admissions office to the workforce students are entering.Last year's inaugural summit drew more than 307,000 viewers representing over 3,200 schools across 72+ countries, establishing GEIS as one of the fastest-growing virtual gatherings in global education. This year's edition expands on that foundation with more than 30 confirmed speakers and sessions spanning three dedicated tracks: a Main Stage program, invite-only VIP Lounges for partner schools, and a University Recruitment Fair connecting students directly with admissions representatives from leading institutions.A Global Lineup Shaping the Future of EducationGEIS 2026's programming reflects the scale of change facing schools and universities worldwide. Confirmed institutions participating in this year's summit include Imperial College London, the University of Edinburgh, the National University of Singapore, the University of Birmingham, the University of Toronto, Stanford University, University College London, the University of Waterloo, University College Dublin, and dozens more spanning six continents.Sessions will explore how AI is reshaping university admissions and employability expectations, how leading universities are redesigning academic programs for the future of education, how the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) continues to be recognized by universities globally, and what structural transformation schools and universities need to prioritize in the years ahead.A dedicated Portuguese-language program will also run alongside the main summit, featuring Brazilian and Latin American education leaders addressing the region's shift from bilingual education toward full international curriculum adoption - reflecting GEIS's commitment to serving education communities in their own regional context, not just a single global format.About the SummitGEIS 2026 is free and open to educators, school leaders, university admissions professionals, EdTech innovators, and - through the University Recruitment Fair - prospective students and families exploring international university pathways. All sessions will be recorded and made available to registrants following the live event.Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, October 28, 2026Time: 8:00–10:30 AM EST (Virtual)Registration: Free atAbout Rosedale International EducationRosedale International Education is a Canadian EdTech company delivering the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) to partner schools worldwide. Through its Rosedale Global School Network, the company partners with 100+ schools across 19 countries, supporting more than 5,000 graduates with a 100% university acceptance rate and over $6 million CAD in university scholarships awarded to date. Rosedale's mission is to make Canadian education excellence accessible to students globally, in partnership with schools committed to delivering it.

Kristina M.

Rosedale International Education

+1 647-674-5832

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Global Education Innovation Summit (GEIS) 2026 Returns Uniting Education Leaders to Explore the Future of Education News Provided By Rosedale International Education October 01, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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