NIK KLEVEROV TO RECEIVE INAUGURAL CLOWD ICON AWARD

Nik Kleverov, Winner of the CLOWD Icon Award

Creative technologist and Native Foreign co-founder to be honored October 8 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale for his contributions to AI-powered storytelling

- Nik KleverovGLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The CLOWD AI Film Festival announced today that creative technologist Nik Kleverov will become the first recipient of the CLOWD ICON AWARD, a new honor recognizing individuals whose work has fundamentally advanced the art, technology and future of cinematic storytelling.Kleverov will accept the award during the CLOWD AI Film Festival Awards Ceremony on October 8 at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.As co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Emmy-recognized creative agency Native Foreign, Kleverov has been at the forefront of the convergence of Hollywood storytelling, emerging technology and generative AI. His work includes a number of early milestones in generative media and the development of Critterz, one of the first AI-native entertainment properties and an ambitious exploration of how artificial intelligence can become part of a professional storytelling pipeline.“From the beginning, we wanted the CLOWD ICON AWARD to mean something,” said Curt Doty, founder of the CLOWD AI Film Festival.“It isn't an award for simply being first with a new piece of technology. It recognizes people who are helping define what this new medium can become. Nik has been doing exactly that-as an artist, an innovator, an educator and an advocate for the creative community.”Kleverov has also emerged as an influential educator and public voice in generative media, speaking with Fortune 500 companies, studios and creative leaders about the rapidly changing relationship between AI, entertainment and storytelling. His work and advocacy reflect one of CLOWD's founding principles: that artificial intelligence should expand human creative possibility rather than diminish the role of the artist.“Artificial intelligence is not a shortcut to creativity. It is a new creative language, and artists are still discovering how to speak it,” Doty said.“Nik understands that innovation and artistry are not competing forces. They're partners. That idea is at the heart of CLOWD, and it makes him the ideal person to become our first CLOWD Icon.”Nik Kleverov adds,“It's an incredible honor to be the first recipient of the CLOWD ICON AWARD. We're all figuring out this new medium together, so being recognized by fellow filmmakers and creatives means a lot to me.”The presentation will take place in a venue with its own history of cinematic transformation. The Alex Theatre, now in its 101st year, has lived through successive eras of motion-picture innovation-from silent cinema and synchronized sound to color, digital filmmaking and today's emerging era of AI-assisted production.“AI is changing how we make things, but it doesn't change why we make them. At the end of the day, it's still about great ideas, great storytelling and the people behind them.” - Nik KleverovFor its inaugural recipient, CLOWD recognized not simply an impressive body of work, but someone whose influence is helping other creators find their way into a medium that is still being invented.“Every major shift in cinema eventually stops being described as technology and simply becomes filmmaking,” Doty said.“We're living through one of those moments now. Nik isn't waiting for someone else to write the rules. He's helping explore the language-and, more importantly, inviting other filmmakers into the conversation.”ABOUT NIK KLEVEROVNik Kleverov is a creative technologist redefining how brands and studios build intellectual property and tell stories in the age of AI. As co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Emmy-recognized creative agency Native Foreign, he has helped bridge Hollywood storytelling, emerging technology and global brands.Kleverov has been behind a number of AI industry firsts, including the first-ever AI commercial, the first AI short to earn U.S. copyright, and Critterz, described in his biography as the world's first AI-animated family feature film.A sought-after public speaker and leading voice in generative media, Kleverov regularly speaks to Fortune 500 brands, studios and creative leaders about the rapidly evolving future of storytelling, entertainment and artificial intelligence.ABOUT CLOWD AI FILM FESTIVALCLOWD AI Film Festival is a theatrical film festival and creative platform dedicated to exploring the rapidly evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and cinematic storytelling.Founded by award-winning creative director Curt Doty, the 2026 CLOWD AI Film Festival will culminate October 7 and 8 at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

Curt Doty

CLOWD AI Film Festival

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NIK KLEVEROV TO RECEIVE INAUGURAL CLOWD ICON AWARD News Provided By RealmIQ October 01, 2026, 11:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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