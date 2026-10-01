Dynamo Software gives LPs & GPs an AI-driven investment management platform built for one purpose: turning complexity into clarity.

TrustRadius Tech Cares Recognizes Dynamo Software for building a culture of care.

DynamoAI earns recognition for product excellence & innovation in the 2026 Champions in AI awards program by Best in Biz.

TrustRadius Tech Cares and Champions in AI Awards Recognize FinTech Company that Invests in the People Powering Its Innovation

- Hank Boughner, CEO, DynamoBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dynamo Software, a leading provider of AI-powered technology for alternative investments, added two new tech industry awards to its growing list of accolades this month: the 2026 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award and a Champions in AI Award. Together, the honors reflect two core priorities of the company: developing industry-leading technology for private markets investing and a sustained commitment to giving back to employees and their communities.“The best technology gives people more room to use their ingenuity and judgment,” said Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo Software.“That belief shapes both the AI we build for our clients and how we support the people building it. To see both recognized at once means a great deal to our team.”>>>Supporting the people building award-winning tech<< >>Award-winning AI cuts hours from key investment workflows<< >>Latest honors add to Dynamo's growing list of industry recognition<<

Nicole Selinger

Dynamo Software, Inc.

+1 314-805-2165

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Tech Industry Awards Recognize Dynamo Software for AI Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility News Provided By Dynamo Software, Inc. October 01, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology



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