Tech Industry Awards Recognize Dynamo Software For AI Innovation And Corporate Social Responsibility
Dynamo Software gives LPs & GPs an AI-driven investment management platform built for one purpose: turning complexity into clarity.
TrustRadius Tech Cares Recognizes Dynamo Software for building a culture of care.
DynamoAI earns recognition for product excellence & innovation in the 2026 Champions in AI awards program by Best in Biz.
TrustRadius Tech Cares and Champions in AI Awards Recognize FinTech Company that Invests in the People Powering Its InnovationThe best technology gives people more room to use their ingenuity and judgment. That belief shapes both the AI we build for our clients and how we support the people building it.” - Hank Boughner, CEO, DynamoBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dynamo Software, a leading provider of AI-powered technology for alternative investments, added two new tech industry awards to its growing list of accolades this month: the 2026 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award and a Champions in AI Award. Together, the honors reflect two core priorities of the company: developing industry-leading technology for private markets investing and a sustained commitment to giving back to employees and their communities.
“The best technology gives people more room to use their ingenuity and judgment,” said Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo Software.“That belief shapes both the AI we build for our clients and how we support the people building it. To see both recognized at once means a great deal to our team.”
>>>Supporting the people building award-winning tech<<<
The 2026 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius recognizes companies that put people, the planet, and ethics at the center of their operations and have the programs and numbers to back it up. Event organizers say this year's winners demonstrate there is real progress in corporate social responsibility (CSR) happening across the B2B technology ecosystem.
For its part, Dynamo has launched two flagship CSR programs to support the communities and environments where its employees live and work.
The Global Employer Matching Program matches employee contributions to the causes most important to them, reflecting what Dynamo calls a simple but powerful principle: when our people give, we give alongside them.
Complementing the matching program is Dynamo's Global Day of Service, granting every employee a half-day of paid volunteer time to dedicate to a service activity they chose.
By empowering individuals to direct their own giving, Dynamo's leadership aims to make giving back both meaningful and personal.
>>>Award-winning AI cuts hours from key investment workflows<<<
As a 2026 honoree in the Best in Biz Champions in AI awards program, Dynamo joins a select group of companies recognized by a panel of top-tier journalists for their innovative use of AI in their industries.
The judges panel evaluated DynamoAI, a central capability of Dynamo's latest release, Dynamo v3.0. A deeply integrated intelligence layer, DynamoAI is powered by natural language processing, optical character recognition and machine learning. Unlike standalone AI assistants or bolted-on tools, DynamoAI is incorporated throughout the platform to address the needs of its clients, which operate the highly complex world of private markets investing.
For its work on DynamoAI, the Dynamo team earned Best Use of AI in Alternatives Investing recognition. The judges offered this feedback:
We were impressed with the measurable and significant impact for users, reducing sorting time by 60%, cutting manual processing time by 80% and accelerating reporting cycles by 65%, saving an average of 18 hours per user each month.
>>>Latest honors add to Dynamo's growing list of industry recognition<<<
These awards are the latest in a long line of industry accolades recognizing Dynamo's commitment to people, innovation and its impact on the private markets ecosystem. In addition to the TrustRadius and Best in Biz, the platform has earned recognition from leading organizations across the technology and private markets sectors, including World Business Outlook, Global Business & Finance Magazine, Private Equity Wire, Wealth & Asset Management International, Acquisition International, With Intelligence and WealthBriefing.
About Dynamo Software, Inc.
Dynamo Software is the leading end-to-end, AI-powered platform for alternative investment management, designed to centralize, streamline, and automate front-to-back-office investment operations for both General and Limited Partners. Trusted by over 1,000 global clients managing more than $10T in AUM, Dynamo supports the full investment lifecycle, including deal management, investor relations, portfolio monitoring, fund accounting, research, and portfolio management-all within a single, secure platform. With DynamoAI at its core, the platform empowers private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and fund of funds teams to operate more efficiently, gain deeper insights into investments and relationships, and make faster, more confident decisions at every stage of the investment process. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE. For more information, please visit DynamoSoftware.
Nicole Selinger
Dynamo Software, Inc.
+1 314-805-2165
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