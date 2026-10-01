Gary Producer Urges Midwest Employers To Rethink Healthcare Renewals

The Renewal, a healthcare documentary produced by Gary, Indiana filmmaker Paul H. Flowers Jr., makes its YouTube premiere October 1, 2026.

The Renewal premieres on YouTube October 1, challenging Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana employers to examine health plan costs and employee care.

- Paul H. Flowers Jr., Producer of The RenewalGARY, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland employers confront another healthcare renewal season, Gary-based producer Paul H. Flowers Jr. is asking business leaders to pause before signing: Are you buying better care, or simply agreeing to pay more?His documentary, The Renewal, will make its YouTube premiere on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. Central. The approximately 28-minute film connects the human consequences of health plan decisions with the financial questions facing CEOs, CFOs, human resources leaders and business owners across the Midwest.The timing is consequential. In Business Group on Health's national 2027 Employer Healthcare Strategy Survey, participating employers projected a median healthcare cost increase of 9.2% before plan changes. The survey included 127 employers covering 8.7 million people in the United States. That forecast describes rising costs; it does not establish how much spending is avoidable.“A renewal should be a decision, not a reflex,” said Flowers.“Before an employer agrees to pay more, leadership should understand where the money goes, how its advisers are compensated, and whether employees can actually get care.”The financial stakes scale quickly. As an illustration, $1,000 in avoidable annual spending per covered employee would total $100 million across 100,000 employees, or $1 billion across one million. These are hypothetical calculations, not measured estimates of regional overspending or promises of savings. The film challenges local employers to investigate their own costs before accepting the next increase.The Renewal asks viewers to look beyond the premium and examine practical questions:. How are brokers and other advisers paid, and what incentives influence their recommendations?. Can leadership access the information needed to evaluate claims, fees and vendor performance?. What are prescription drugs costing after fees, rebates and other payments?. Can employees obtain timely care and meaningful help when coverage is denied?. Have alternatives been evaluated against both total cost and the employee experience?Flowers presents the film from Gary, by way of Chicago. Following storms and the loss of his original documentary footage, he rebuilt the production using a newly recorded live introduction, AI-assisted production and excerpts from It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare and Side Effects May Include, with thanks to their filmmakers.“Behind every renewal spreadsheet are people trying to get well and families trying to stay financially afloat,” Flowers said.“I'm asking employers to watch with an open mind, then bring harder questions to the renewal table. Our region deserves a serious conversation about what we are paying for and what people are experiencing.”Visit The Renewal documentary website for film information ahead of the October 1 YouTube premiere.About the ProducerPaul H. Flowers Jr. is an employee-benefits strategist, author and speaker, founder of Superior Insurance Advisors and executive director of Life, Health & Legal Education Partners. The organizations sponsor The Renewal. Learn more at , and .Source: Business Group on Health, 2027 Employer Healthcare Strategy Survey, released August 25, 2026.

Paul H. Flowers Jr.

Superior Insurance Advisors

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The Renewal premieres October 1, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. Central.

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Gary Producer Urges Midwest Employers to Rethink Healthcare Renewals News Provided By Superior Insurance Advisors October 01, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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