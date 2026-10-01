Ashok Choudhary Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi Over Remarks On Nitish Kumar Says He Is 'Vikas Purush'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary has criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her reported remarks about Nitish Kumar, saying the former Bihar Chief Minister does not require anyone's certificate or validation for his political record.

Choudhary said Nitish Kumar had established a distinct identity through his work and that people in Bihar recognise him as a 'Vikas Purush' (Man of Development)'.

He argued that Kumar has generally allowed his work to speak for itself rather than seeking personal recognition.

Choudhary's remarks came amid a fresh political exchange between the JD(U) and Congress following reports that Sonia Gandhi had made critical comments about Kumar at a Congress Working Committee meeting.

JD(U) leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and working president Sanjay Jha, have also publicly responded to the reported remarks.

Choudhary also attacked the Congress, claiming that political parties that have allied with it have eventually suffered electoral setbacks.

He further claimed that the Congress itself was in a weakened position in Bihar but continued to target the JD(U)'s leadership.

These comments are part of the latest exchange between leaders of the two parties and come against the backdrop of renewed political differences over Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the Opposition INDIA Bloc and return to the NDA in 2024.

Asked about JD(U) MLA Anant Singh's support for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduates' constituency, Choudhary said the matter was for the party to address.

He described the issue as "old" and said it had already been discussed around 15 days earlier, suggesting that attention should now move beyond the matter.

Anant Singh, the JD(U) MLA from Mokama, has publicly backed Anuj Singh against the party's official candidate, incumbent MLC Neeraj Kumar, in the Patna Graduates' constituency.

Choudhary also commented on the rising water level of the Ganga River, saying the state government was maintaining close watch on the situation.

He said the administration remained alert and was continuously monitoring river levels and the flood situation.

The remarks come as several parts of Bihar continue to deal with elevated river levels and flooding following heavy rainfall and increased water discharge in major river systems.