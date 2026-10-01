Abhay Jodhpurkar Reveals He Recorded His National Award-Winning Song 'Navasachi Gauri Maz' In 2 Sessions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Playback singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who was recently honoured with the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his Marathi song 'Navasachi Gauri Mazi' from 'Gharat Ganpati', has shared that he recorded the song in 2 sessions.

The singer shared that the recording happened over 2 sessions because he wasn't really comfortable with the song's scale in the first attempt.

Reacting to his win, Abhay told IANS,“I am still trying to soak in this moment. It is honestly quite overwhelming. To receive the National Film Award for a song that is so close to me, from President Droupadi Murmu ma'am, made the moment even more surreal”.

He further mentioned,“I remember putting a lot of my emotions into this song while recording it. I didn't want it to sound like I was simply singing a festive song, I wanted it to feel like someone was celebrating Gauri's arrival at home. The recording happened over two sessions. During the first one, I felt the song was a little high for my vocal range and that I could have done better in a lower key. I was frustrated because I wanted to bring the key down, but Sanket had already dubbed some live instruments, so that wasn't an option. I had to work with the original key and I wasn't entirely satisfied”.

The ceremony marked the first time in more than seven decades that the National Film Awards were held outside Delhi.

“When we recorded the second session after the song had been shot, I had prepared myself to sing the entire song again in the higher key. By then, I had lived with the melody for a while, so it felt much more natural and easier. I could focus on the expression rather than worrying about the notes. Sanket and I worked on the phrasing and the flow of the lines, and the idea was to keep the rendition effortless and let the emotion come through. Sometimes, the simplest-sounding songs require the most attention to detail”, he added.

The 72nd National Film Awards honoured Indian cinema from 2024. 'Article 370' won the National Award Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress for the film. Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty has been honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his work in 'Bramayugam'. He shared the award with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been feted for his work in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'.