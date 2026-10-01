King Cobra: Why does this mother snake abandon its nest before hatchlings emerge? Learn about the remarkable motherhood of the King Cobra, its 60 to 80-day fast and why it leaves the nest before its young hatch.

Encountering a King Cobra with its hood raised and its menacing hiss can make one's heart skip a beat. Yet, behind the fear surrounding this deadly venomous snake lies one of nature's most astonishing and poignant truths: the King Cobra is a devoted mother that fiercely protects and cares for her eggs.

Most snakes lay their eggs in termite mounds, burrows or tree hollows and leave the site soon after. However, the King Cobra is the only known snake species that specifically builds a nest for its eggs. Here are some fascinating and surprising facts about this remarkable snake, as revealed by wildlife experts.

Before laying her eggs, the female King Cobra uses her body like a rake to gather dry leaves and small twigs into a pile. She builds a dome-shaped nest about 3 to 4 feet high, usually on elevated ground near a water source to prevent rainwater from seeping inside. She lays 20 to 40 eggs at the base of the nest and covers them with more leaves.

While birds sit on their eggs to incubate them, the King Cobra uses a remarkable natural process. It relies on the heat generated by decomposing dry leaves in its nest to help incubate the eggs. Regardless of the temperature outside, the snake adjusts the nest's ventilation to help maintain an internal temperature of around 26°C to 29°C.

After laying her eggs, the female King Cobra remains on the nest, keeping watch for approximately 60 to 80 days. During this period, which lasts more than two months, she consumes neither food nor water. Despite this prolonged fast, if a wild boar, vulture or human approaches the nest, she emits a fierce, low-frequency hiss and, disregarding her own safety, launches an attack to protect her eggs.

Just a week before the eggs are due to hatch, the mother King Cobra abandons the nest and moves away. Wildlife experts suggest that after going without food for up to 80 days, the mother snake faces extreme hunger, which could trigger her natural predatory instincts and put the hatchlings at risk. To protect her young, she leaves the nest before the eggs hatch.