Tafila Launches Tree-Planting Initiative To Enhance Green Spaces

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafila, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Tafila Directorate of Agriculture, in cooperation with the Daymouma for Environmental Sustainability Association and Generations for Peace, launched an environmental initiative Thursday to beautify the entrances to the governorate and expand green spaces, with the participation of schools in the al-Eis area and several government, national, youth, and volunteer organizations.

The initiative began with the planting of 500 trees at several targeted sites to improve the urban landscape and enhance the appearance of the governorate's entrances, while promoting tree planting and the protection of vegetation and the local environment.

Implemented by the directorate's Forestry and Rangelands Department, the initiative was held under the patronage of Tafila Assistant Governor Khaled Mzaydeh, with the participation of representatives of government bodies and youth and volunteer initiatives. It forms part of efforts to strengthen community partnerships and shared responsibility for the environment and public facilities.

Tafila Agriculture Director Bilal Hloul said the initiative is in line with the Agriculture Ministry's efforts to expand green areas and increase tree-planting along roads and in public spaces, contributing to the visual appeal of cities and towns and raising awareness of the importance of protecting trees and vegetation.

He noted that the directorate is working to complete the initiative's next phases and expand it to other locations across the governorate in cooperation with government institutions, municipalities, and youth and volunteer groups. Sustaining environmental initiatives requires continued care and protection of trees after planting, he added.

Hloul stressed that involving students and young people in tree-planting activities helps strengthen their connection with the environment, promote positive behaviors, and turn green initiatives into sustainable community practices that contribute to improving the urban landscape and conserving natural resources.

//Petra// AJ