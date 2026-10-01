Election Commission Launches Media Workshop For Political Parties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission (IEC) launched Thursday a specialized workshop on "Enhancing Political Parties' Communication with the Media," in cooperation with the French Media Development Agency and with support from the European Union.

The four-day training workshop aims to enable political parties to develop tools and strategies for effective communication with various media outlets, the commission said in a statement Thursday.

The workshop covers political media, the structure and writing of news stories to journalistic standards, and building networks and effective communication with journalists. It also covers the skill of influencing people and communicating with them efficiently.

The workshop also focuses on the concept and drafting of press releases, designing media campaigns, and preparing and managing press conferences. It addresses handling journalists' questions, building a party's key messages, and crisis management.

//Petra// NQ