New KP Project Aims To Improve Animal Health And Rural Livelihoods

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has inaugurated the Rs2.6 billion“Ehsaas Be-Zuban Sehat Gaari” project aimed at improving animal healthcare, supporting farmers and strengthening the rural economy.

According to a briefing, the programme includes 145 mobile veterinary clinics and 27 mobile laboratory testing units. It will also provide the services of 202 veterinary doctors and assistants.

The mobile clinics will operate at the tehsil level and provide vaccination, diagnosis, treatment and emergency veterinary services. The mobile veterinary network will also be connected to a central digital dashboard.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said the programme was not merely a mobile veterinary service but reflected a commitment to improving the welfare of livestock and supporting farming communities.

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He said no farmer should be deprived of quality veterinary services because of geographical distance or location, adding that livestock farmers in remote and underserved areas would also benefit from modern veterinary facilities.

“Our aim is not only to treat animals but also to prevent diseases and increase livestock productivity,” Afridi said.

He added that livestock were a source of income, nutrition and financial stability for millions of families across the province. The government, he said, was working to modernise the livestock sector and provide farmers with timely and quality services at their doorstep.

Afridi said mobile milk-quality testing laboratories would play an important role in monitoring milk standards and detecting adulteration and harmful contaminants.

He said the government's goal was to build a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where farmers were prosperous, the rural economy was stronger, livestock were healthy and people had access to safe and quality food.

“Healthy livestock will lead to better production and increased income for farming families,” the chief minister said.