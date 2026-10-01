Debris From Russian Drone Found In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration said this on Telegram.

"Drone debris was found in an open area in the Pecherskyi district," the statement said.

Man killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region this morning

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone struck a school building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire.

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