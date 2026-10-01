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Debris From Russian Drone Found In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration said this on Telegram.
"Drone debris was found in an open area in the Pecherskyi district," the statement said.Read also: Man killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region this morning
As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone struck a school building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire.
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