Russia Suffers Record 46,230 Military Personnel Losses In September This Year - General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict systematic and significant losses in personnel and equipment on Russian occupying forces along the entire line of contact. The personnel losses of the Russian invaders reached 46,230 in September," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, this monthly figure was the highest of the entire year 2026, surpassing the previous peaks recorded during the summer campaign. The reported monthly personnel losses were: January - 31,710, February - 26,090, March - 31,960, April - 32,980, May - 33,760, June - 39,290, July - 42,860, August - 42,020, September - 46,230.

Zelensky congratulates Ukraine's defenders from frontline command post

"Compared with the first month of the year - January (31,710 people) - enemy losses in September increased by 14,520 people, representing growth of 45.8%," the General Staff said. It added that this trend demonstrates what it described as the occupying forces' inability to achieve their objectives, as well as increased accuracy and effectiveness of Ukrainian forces' firepower.

"Every attempt to put pressure on our positions ends in disproportionate sanitary and irrecoverable losses for the enemy. Gratitude to each and every one for their resilience and professionalism," the General Staff concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, total combat personnel losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to October 1, 2026, reached approximately 1,535,870, including 1,900 over the previous 24 hours.