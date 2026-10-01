Targets Hit In Black Sea And Three Russian Regions, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of State said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"And today, we also have important results from our deep strikes. A target in the Black Sea was hit, as was a site in the Oryol region used to launch and store attack drones. Sanctions were also applied to an oil facility in the Samara region and a supply depot for the occupiers in the Bryansk region," Zelensky said.

He stressed that such responses are needed now and assured that Ukraine would continue to deprive Russia of the ability to continue the war.

Zelensky discusses strengthening air defense with Stubb

"I thank all our defenders who are working to send Russia's sick war back to where it came from. This means thousands upon thousands of people in our defense industry working to ensure that Ukraine has the means to respond to every Russian strike. And thousands of warriors who find and hit Russian targets supporting the war every day," the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky approved a plan for long-range operations for October.

Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine