Russian Drones Strike Near Support Structure Of Kyiv's South Bridge
"Two UAV strikes near the support structure of the South Bridge. At present, metro and public ground transportation across the bridge have been suspended," Klitschko wrote.
He said that specialists from the municipal company Kyivavtodor are inspecting the condition of the structure following the strikes.Read also: Russian strikes on Kharkiv region leave eight injured over past day
As previously reported, a Russian drone struck a school building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire.
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