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Russian Forces Strike Pavlohrad, Three People Injured

Russian Forces Strike Pavlohrad, Three People Injured


2026-10-01 07:13:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike on Pavlohrad," the post said.

According to Hanzha, a 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. Men aged 24 and 42 were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Read also: Russian strikes on Kharkiv region leave eight injured over past day

As previously reported, two drone strikes were recorded near a support structure of Kyiv's South Bridge, and traffic across the bridge is currently suspended.

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