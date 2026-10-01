Russian Forces Strike Pavlohrad, Three People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike on Pavlohrad," the post said.

According to Hanzha, a 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. Men aged 24 and 42 were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russian strikes on Kharkiv region leave eight injured over past day

As previously reported, two drone strikes were recorded near a support structure of Kyiv's South Bridge, and traffic across the bridge is currently suspended.