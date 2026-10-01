Russian Forces Strike Pavlohrad, Three People Injured
"Three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike on Pavlohrad," the post said.
According to Hanzha, a 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. Men aged 24 and 42 were hospitalized in moderate condition.Read also: Russian strikes on Kharkiv region leave eight injured over past day
As previously reported, two drone strikes were recorded near a support structure of Kyiv's South Bridge, and traffic across the bridge is currently suspended.
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