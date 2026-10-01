Mugham Center Hosts Gala Featuring Int'l Composition Competition Winners

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center hosted the gala concert of the 5th International Composition Competition organized by the National Music & Global Culture Society (NMGCS), bringing together Azerbaijani musical heritage and new works by composers from around the world.

The programme featured works by Azerbaijani composers from different generations, alongside the prize-winning compositions of the international competition. The event formed part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Farida Shafiyeva addressed the guests and participants at the concert. She highlighted the importance of the competition in supporting contemporary composers and strengthening international cultural cooperation, congratulated the winners and wished them continued success in their creative work.

The Cadenza Orchestra performed under the baton of conductor Samir Asadov, taking the audience on a musical journey from the classics of Azerbaijan's national music school to contemporary compositions.

The evening opened with works by the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, including Asgar's song from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler" and "Sənsiz" in an arrangement by G. Burstein.

The programme continued with "Ölkəm" by A. Zeynalli, Dilbar's romance from Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil", and Niyazi's "Arzu".

The contemporary section featured "Azərbaycan maralı" by Lala Jafarova, as well as the first and third movements of Zarrin Shukur's "Little Suite".

A special part of the evening was devoted to the winning works of the V International Composition Competition. Şafak Alıcıoğlu of Turkiye won first prize, Federico Beilinson of Argentina took second place, and Xun Wang of China received third prize.

The competition attracted submissions from 19 countries across five continents, with composers invited to create new works inspired by the folk music heritage of the Turkic nations.

The gala concert highlighted the dialogue between Azerbaijan's rich musical traditions and contemporary composition, bringing together works representing different generations, styles and cultural backgrounds.

The evening concluded with performances of the competition's prize-winning compositions, leaving the audience with a programme that connected the heritage of Azerbaijani music with new interpretations of the musical traditions of the Turkic world.