Caspian Sea Falls To Lowest Level In 48 Years As Experts Warn Of Environmental And Economic Risks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The water level of the Caspian Sea continues to decline sharply, with recent measurements indicating that it has fallen to its lowest point in 48 years.

Experts identify climate change, rising air temperatures and global warming among the principal factors contributing to the continuing decline.

Seyid Safarov, Head of the Caspian Sea Geography Laboratory at Azerbaijan's Institute of Geography, said the downward trend has become particularly pronounced over the past three decades.

According to Safarov, the Caspian Sea's level has fallen by approximately 2.5 meters over the past 30 years, while water levels in coastal areas have declined by more than 1.5 meters.

The continued retreat of the Caspian could have consequences extending far beyond the environment. Falling water levels may increasingly affect coastal communities, maritime transport and port operations, the oil and gas industry, as well as the sea's biodiversity and wider ecosystem.

For the Caspian's littoral states, the decline also carries an economic dimension. As shorelines retreat and shallow coastal waters become increasingly difficult to navigate, existing maritime and industrial infrastructure could face growing operational challenges.

Experts warn that if the current pace of decline continues, these pressures could become considerably more severe, making a clearer understanding of the causes and long-term trajectory of Caspian water-level fluctuations increasingly important.