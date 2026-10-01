Alina Dolea
- Associate Professor in Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy, Bournemouth University
Alina Dolea is Associate Professor in Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy.
Dr Dolea is a diaspora diplomacy expert and a 2022-2024 Research Fellow at the USC Center on Public Diplomacy. She holds a Ph.D. in Communication Sciences and her research is situated at the intersection of public diplomacy, nation branding, migration, media and communication studies, with a focus on discourse.
Her recent work explores how emotions and non-state actors shape public diplomacy, sometimes reinforcing but also contesting and disrupting state strategic communication and soft power.
She examines particularly how diasporas' transnational existence can foster cultural and political influence across borders, but also reshape and disrupt diplomatic engagement and state narratives.
Her publications include Twenty years of (re)branding post-communist Romania. Actors, discourses, perspectives - 1990-2010, Branding Romania (co-author) and several journals and chapters.
She was Fulbright Senior Scholar 2015-2016 at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism (US) and SCIEX Visiting Scholar 2015 at the University of Fribourg (Switzerland).Experience
- 2017–present Associate Professor of Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy, Bournemouth University
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