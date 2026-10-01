Malaysians Remain Indonesia's Largest Foreign Visitor Group, Arrivals Surge 28.95 Pct In August

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (NNN) -- Malaysians remained Indonesia's largest source of foreign tourists in August, with arrivals jumping 28.95 per cent year-on-year to 296,227.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Malaysian visitors accounted for 18.52 per cent of the 1.60 million foreign tourist arrivals recorded during the month.

“Foreign tourists visiting Indonesia in August 2026 were dominated by Malaysian passport holders at 18.52 per cent, followed by Australia at 10.75 per cent and China at 10.16 per cent,” it said in its latest tourism statistics released on Thursday.

BPS said overall foreign tourist arrivals in August rose 6.27 per cent from a year earlier, while arrivals from January to August reached 10.58 million, up 5.38 per cent from the corresponding period in 2025.

Meanwhile, it said Malaysia was also the leading overseas destination for Indonesian travellers in August, accounting for 32.64 per cent of outbound trips, followed by Saudi Arabia at 18.58 per cent and Singapore at 14.00 per cent.

--NNN