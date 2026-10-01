Thailand Steps Up Flood Response Ahead Of Heavy Rain Forecast

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (NNN) -- Thailand is intensifying its nationwide flood response in preparation for another round of heavy rain forecast for Oct 4 to 5. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has directed all relevant agencies to coordinate emergency responses for vulnerable groups.

Anutin, who is also Interior Minister, said under government's“leave no one behind” approach, authorities are ordered to ensure timely assistance for elderly, bedridden patients, children and people with disabilities.

"Authorities should accelerate assistance to affected people nationwide and survey households that still lack essential supplies, particularly vulnerable groups," he said after a meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command on Thursday.

He also ordered close coordination between provincial authorities and the military in carrying out flood-response operations, including evacuations and post-flood recovery efforts.

Anutin also emphasised the importance of using a single set of information when communicating with the public, particularly on water levels and drainage operations.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) flooding occurred in 43 provinces and Bangkok between Sept 16 and 30, affecting more than 1.14 million households.

As of Oct 1, flooding persisted in 29 provinces and some parts of Bangkok," it said.

--NNN