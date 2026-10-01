DRF Luftrettung And DRF Maintenance Combine Technical Expertise / DRF Aviation Services Launches On October 1, 2026

When a helicopter is in the maintenance dock, it is missing for operations. With the foundation of DRF Aviation Services GmbH, a new full-service provider for the technical support and further development of helicopters is entering the market. According to the motto“Ahead of Time”, the company clearly positions itself as a driver of innovation within the industry. The newly established company builds on more than half a century of experience within the DRF Group, which operates one of the largest Airbus helicopter fleets in Europe.

Comprehensive service portfolio from a single source

DRF Aviation Services' portfolio includes Part-145 base and line maintenance, Part-21 design and production organisation services, as well as CAMO services. In addition, DRF Aviation Services provides support with the purchase and sale of helicopters, production oversight and helicopter transfers, as well as an extensive spare parts portfolio.

“With DRF Aviation Services, the combined technical expertise of the DRF Group becomes available to all customers. Our company already operates almost entirely digitally. The objective behind this is clear: less time on the ground. More time in operation. Customers benefit from our experience, fast decision-making and services from a single source,” says Roman Morka, CEO of DRF Aviation Services.

Versatile capabilities close to customers

DRF Aviation Services has 18 maintenance docks across three locations at Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport, Straubing and Wilhelmshaven. This enables maintenance and repair work on helicopters to be carried out close to customers throughout Germany. The company can also serve customers from neighbouring European countries. The portfolio is complemented by mobile line maintenance teams that provide support directly at customer locations.

New brand appearance for the company launch

Alongside with its launch, DRF Aviation Services is also presenting its new digital presence at . Prospective customers will also be able to experience the company's comprehensive service portfolio at European Rotors 2026 in Lyon, where DRF Aviation Services will be represented from December, 1 to 3.

About DRF Aviation Services

DRF Aviation Services GmbH is one of Europe's leading civil full-service providers of technical services for helicopters. Its portfolio includes maintenance services in accordance with EASA Part-145, the design and production of modifications under Part-21, as well as Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO).

Drawing on more than 50 years of experience gained from operating one of Europe's largest Airbus helicopter fleets, the company brings together extensive expertise in flight operations, technical capabilities and innovation. A total of 18 maintenance docks are available for maintenance and repair work across three locations in Germany. The portfolio is complemented by mobile line maintenance teams at 37 locations, providing customers with support directly on site.

DRF Aviation Services is part of the DRF Group. In addition to the DRF Stiftung and DRF Luftrettung, the Group also includes the subsidiaries DRF Akademie, NHC Northern Helicopter and DRF Assistance – experienced partners in professional training and continuing education, offshore air rescue and air ambulance operations.

Further information is available at .

Contact:

DRF Aviation Services

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 2

D-70794 Filderstadt

[email protected]

Claudia Lazi

T +49 711 7007-2204

[email protected]