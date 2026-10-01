Social Selling Training: Maverrik Clients Pass £252M In New Business

MENAFN - Pressat) Social selling and LinkedIn training company Maverrik says its clients have now generated more than £252 million in new business using its methods, as businesses put greater pressure on LinkedIn activity to deliver measurable sales results.

PLYMOUTH, UK 1st October 2026 - Social selling and LinkedIn training company Maverrik has reported that clients using its methods have collectively generated more than £252 million in new business.

The milestone comes as sales and marketing teams continue to rethink how they use LinkedIn, moving away from measuring success through followers, impressions and posting activity alone and putting greater emphasis on conversations, pipeline and revenue.

For Maverrik founder and CEO Dean Seddon, the £252 million figure demonstrates a much bigger point about social selling: LinkedIn should be treated as part of the sales process, not simply another social media channel.

Social selling is moving beyond visibility

Social selling describes the process of using platforms such as LinkedIn to identify potential buyers, build credibility, start relevant conversations and develop relationships that can lead to sales opportunities.

It can include LinkedIn profile positioning, thought leadership content, prospecting, Sales Navigator, direct outreach, relationship building and lead nurturing.

Maverrik argues that these activities are most effective when they work together as part of a defined sales process.

A salesperson may have a well-optimised LinkedIn profile but no prospecting routine. Another may regularly publish content without having a clear idea of the audience they are trying to influence. Others invest in Sales Navigator but struggle to turn searches and connection requests into genuine sales conversations.

According to Maverrik, effective social selling training needs to connect each of these areas and give sales teams a repeatable way of using LinkedIn to generate business.

Dean added:

AI is making human sales skills more important

The growth of AI has made it easier for businesses to produce content, research prospects, and create outreach messages at scale.

However, Maverrik believes the same technology is also contributing to one of the biggest challenges facing modern B2B sales teams: buyers are receiving more sales communication than they can realistically respond to.

Generic outreach can now be produced in seconds, while automated prospecting tools make it possible to contact large numbers of potential customers with relatively little manual effort.

Maverrik's view is that this makes relevance, credibility and human judgement more valuable rather than less.

Instead of using AI to replace the salesperson, the company advocates using technology to support research, preparation and administration while keeping the human element at the centre of prospecting and relationship building.

LinkedIn training is increasingly about revenue

The shift also changes what businesses should expect from LinkedIn training.

Traditional LinkedIn training has often concentrated on individual platform features, profile optimisation or content creation.

Maverrik's approach to LinkedIn sales training and B2B social selling instead focuses on how those tools connect to client acquisition.

That can include helping teams define their target market, improve their LinkedIn positioning, identify potential buyers, use LinkedIn Sales Navigator effectively, create content that builds authority, structure prospecting activity and develop better sales conversations.

The aim is not simply to increase an individual's presence on LinkedIn, but to create a system capable of contributing to lead generation and pipeline.

This distinction is becoming increasingly important for sales and marketing leaders being asked to demonstrate a return from time spent on social platforms.

While follower growth and impressions can indicate reach, Maverrik believes businesses also need to track metrics closer to revenue, including conversations started, meetings booked, opportunities created, pipeline generated and clients won.

Can social selling generate measurable business?

The £252 million generated by Maverrik clients provides evidence of the commercial role the company believes social selling can play when LinkedIn activity is connected to a wider sales strategy.

Maverrik works with business owners, sales professionals, marketing teams and leadership teams looking to use LinkedIn for prospecting, lead generation and business development.

Its programmes cover areas including social selling training, LinkedIn training, LinkedIn sales training, Sales Navigator training, LinkedIn lead generation, prospecting and sales outreach.

Dean said businesses should ultimately judge social selling by the same standard as any other sales activity.

About Maverrik

Maverrik is a social selling and LinkedIn training company helping sales, marketing and leadership teams use LinkedIn to generate leads, build pipeline and win clients.

The company provides social selling training, LinkedIn training, LinkedIn sales training, Sales Navigator training, workshops, consultancy and programmes for organisations looking to improve the commercial results they generate through LinkedIn.

Maverrik works with businesses ranging from growing companies to large corporate organisations, helping teams develop practical social selling strategies focused on measurable business outcomes.

For more information about Maverrik and its social selling training programmes, visit maverrik.

