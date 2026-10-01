Azerbaijan, Greece Explore Investment Ties At Business Forum In Athens (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A business forum was held in Athens as part of the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hellenic Republic.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The forum, organized by the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (AZPROMO) and the Hellenic Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Trade (Enterprise Greece), was attended by more than 90 companies from both countries.

Speaking at the forum, Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov noted that amid the transformation of global economic relations and supply chains, as well as the growing importance of diversified energy and transportation links, the new realities that have taken shape in the South Caucasus under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev open up broad opportunities for regional cooperation, trade, and investment.

In addition, it was noted that Azerbaijan's position as a reliable partner, along with its policies aimed at diversifying the economy and developing energy and transportation links, as well as logistics and digital infrastructure, strengthens the country's investment appeal.

Meanwhile, it was also emphasized that the non-oil and gas sector accounts for more than 70% of GDP, and that over the past 20 years, more than $350 billion has been invested in Azerbaijan's economy.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is interested not only in attracting capital but also in establishing long-term investment partnerships that bring new technologies, knowledge, and expertise, while expanding production and export opportunities. Energy, transport and logistics, the digital economy, industry and manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, and tourism were presented as promising areas of cooperation for Greek businesses. Opportunities to expand the energy partnership established through the Southern Gas Corridor by utilizing green energy and new energy interconnections were also highlighted.

The growing importance of the Middle Corridor in transport and logistics was emphasized, while it was noted that aligning Azerbaijan's strategic position with Greece's port and maritime capabilities could expand access to East-West connections to Mediterranean and European markets. Prospects for cooperation in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, data centers, digital infrastructure, industry, and manufacturing were also discussed. The Alat Free Economic Zone, industrial parks, and modern logistics infrastructure were presented as favorable opportunities for Greek companies in terms of establishing production in Azerbaijan and gaining access to broader regional markets.

Greek business circles were invited to actively make use of Azerbaijan's investment opportunities, implement new projects, and establish long-term partnerships. Confidence was expressed that the forum would contribute to increasing mutual investments and enriching Azerbaijani-Greek economic cooperation with concrete projects.

The forum continued its work by organizing B2B meetings between companies.