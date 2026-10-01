Finance For Non-Financial Leaders In The Pharmaceutical Industry Scheduled For November 19-20, 2026, Focusing On Financial Fluency For Pharma's Regulatory And Commercial Realities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course, Finance for Non-Financial Leaders in the Pharmaceutical Industry, organized by IPI Academy and taking place November 19-20, 2026, equipping non-financial leaders across the pharmaceutical sector with the financial literacy to connect regulatory, pricing, and compliance realities to business outcomes.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Finance for Non-Financial Leaders in the Pharmaceutical Industry (Nov 19th - Nov 20th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: Finance for Non-Financial Leaders in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Date: November 19-20, 2026

Time: November 19th 09:00 to November 20th 17:00, GMT

Format: Online

Duration: 2 Days Focus: Financial fluency for non-financial pharmaceutical leaders, connecting P&L, pricing, and compliance frameworks

The course is designed for non-financial leaders across the UK and global pharmaceutical sector who need to understand how financial principles integrate with the sector's regulatory, pricing, and compliance frameworks. Through hands-on case studies, financial modelling exercises, and a capstone simulation, participants gain practical insight into how financial decisions interact with VPAG pricing, HTA outcomes, IFRS reporting, and compliance obligations under GxP, ABPI, and global anti-bribery frameworks. Day one covers the anatomy of a pharma P&L, costs, inventory and GMP realities, R&D and intangibles, and UK pricing and access via VPAG and NICE. Day two covers decision finance for leaders, international tax and operating models, supply-chain integrity and financial risk, revenue excellence, and a capstone simulation integrating finance, compliance, and strategy around a hypothetical product. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Why You Should Attend



Interpret a pharma P&L and connect operational and regulatory realities to financial outcomes, the core Day 1 learning objective.

Work through interactive simulations using tailored Excel tools - a gross-to-net waterfall, rebate accrual engine, and NPV calculator - to quantify financial outcomes.

Anticipate the financial impact of serialisation, managed entry agreements, transfer pricing, and global tax reforms covered across both days.

Complete a capstone simulation integrating finance, compliance, and strategy to manage a hypothetical product through a pricing and supply chain challenge. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of commercial, operational, and compliance leaders across the pharmaceutical sector, supporting an understanding of how financial decisions interact with regulatory and pricing frameworks, including VPAG, NICE, IFRS, GxP, ABPI, and OECD BEPS Pillar Two requirements.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for senior and mid-level managers, team leaders, and technical specialists from R&D, clinical, regulatory, commercial, sales and marketing, manufacturing, distribution, and purchasing in the pharmaceutical industry, including general managers, operations directors, business unit heads, medical affairs professionals, commercial and brand managers, quality assurance managers, regulatory affairs managers, procurement and supply chain managers, market access and pricing managers, legal and compliance officers, and finance business partners transitioning into strategic finance roles.

With the course running November 19-20, 2026, pharmaceutical leaders responsible for cross-functional decision-making have a defined window to plan their participation.

Featured Speaker

Gazi Ari;. Consultant, corporate trainer, and economist with over 15 years' experience designing and delivering executive education across finance, strategy, leadership, and risk management; has trained professionals from the NHS, DWP, ARAMCO, and the European Central Bank; holds a PhD in Economics; member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and the Royal Economic Society (UK); Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA)

To reserve a place on "Finance for Non-Financial Leaders in the Pharmaceutical Industry," register your interest in enrolling directly through Research and Markets at:

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