Myhal Family Foundation Pledges $1 Million Matching Gift To Help Ukrainians Prepare For Another Winter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Every donation to the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal's Preparing for winter initiative will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1 million, from October 1 to November 2









TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal's Preparing for winter fundraising initiative is receiving a $1 million matching commitment from the Myhal Family Foundation, giving Canadians an opportunity to double the impact of their donations to help Ukrainians prepare for another winter amid Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.

From October 1 through November 2, every donation to Preparing for winter will be matched dollar for dollar by the Myhal Family Foundation, up to a total of $1 million. This initiative will help provide Ukrainians in vulnerable communities with warmth, power and essential supplies as they face their fifth winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Contributing energy resilience and access to clean water supports sustainable solutions that address immediate needs while strengthening communities for the future.

Through the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, a joint initiative of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), donations from Canadians support humanitarian initiatives implemented with trusted partners on the ground in Ukraine. Continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have damaged critical systems and left communities vulnerable to disruptions in electricity, heating and water.

“We have seen time and again how Canadians respond when Ukrainians need help, and we are proud to once again stand alongside the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and their supporters,” said Rayla Myhal, President and Director of the Myhal Family Foundation.“Winter brings additional hardship for families already living with the consequences of war. We hope this matching opportunity will encourage Canadians to give and to know that their generosity can go twice as far in helping people stay warm, safe and connected.”

The Myhal Family Foundation has been a longstanding supporter of CUF and humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine. In early 2022, the Foundation contributed $250,000 to the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, helping respond quickly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, the Foundation pledged $6 million over three years to support humanitarian assistance through the Appeal.

“Preparing for winter is about more than providing supplies. It is about helping families and communities maintain a basic sense of safety and dignity despite the difficult conditions created by Russia's war on Ukraine,” said Andrew Maleckyj, CUF Chair and Chair of the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Committee (UHRC).“The Myhal Family Foundation's continued leadership gives Canadians an important opportunity to multiply the impact of their generosity. Through the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, we work with partners on the ground to direct resources where they are needed most.”

Since the launch of the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal in January 2022, over $100 million in humanitarian assistance has been mobilized, supporting more than seven million people. Assistance has included food and water, medical supplies and equipment, emergency shelter, heating equipment, generators, hygiene supplies, and other essential support.

Canadians can double their impact by donating to the Preparing for winter fundraising initiative between October 1 and November 2, 2026.

Donate:

Video:

For interview opportunities with Andrew Maleckyj or Rayla Myhal contact:

Zai Karim ... - 647-983-6669

Shannon Kenney ... - 416-770-0359

About the Canada-Ukraine Foundation

Founded in 1995, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) is a national charitable foundation that coordinates and delivers humanitarian assistance and supports health, education, civil society and recovery initiatives in Ukraine. CUF works with partners in Canada and Ukraine to ensure resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact.

About the Myhal Family Foundation

The Myhal Family Foundation is a private foundation established by George and Rayla Myhal. The Foundation supports a range of causes, including education, health care, and global humanitarian efforts. It has provided multi-million-dollar support to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine.

About the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Launched in January 2022 as a joint initiative of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal coordinates the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Its efforts support displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter, and food security-both within Ukraine and among those who have sought refuge elsewhere in Europe and in Canada. To date, UHA has provided more than $100 million in humanitarian aid, reaching over 7 million people.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at