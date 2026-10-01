Fairtrade Month Launches On A Historic High: Canadian Sales Generate $10 Million For Farmers Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, the Fairtrade Premium generated by Canadian sales of Fairtrade certified goods surpassed USD 10 million. The Premium is an extra amount on top of the selling price that is paid to farmer and worker cooperatives, supporting everything from clean water access to schools and hospitals, to climate adaptation.

Fairtrade Canada today marks the milestone with the launch of its annual Fairtrade Month campaign, inviting Canadians to 'Make It Fairtrade' throughout October. The $10 million figure reflects the collective purchasing power of Canadian shoppers whose everyday choices can support some of the world's most vulnerable farming communities.

“As Canadians think harder about where their goods come from and what fair global trade actually looks like, this year's $10 million milestone shows us what's possible when we Make It Fairtrade,” said Julie Francoeur, CEO of Fairtrade Canada.

Throughout October, Canadian brands, workplaces, campuses, schools, towns, and retailers will take part in Fairtrade Month activities that highlight the people behind some of our favourite products.

Among them are some of Canada's longest-standing and bestselling Fairtrade brands as well as innovative new ones, who continue to raise the bar for Canadian businesses through their commitment to socially and environmentally responsible sourcing.

Kicking Horse Coffee has spent 30 years fueling Canadians with its certified Fairtrade and organic coffee beans, roasted in Canada.

“For Kicking Horse Coffee, being Fairtrade is part of who we are, and we've always believed it's the right thing to do. We went 100% Fairtrade in 1998 and never looked back, and today we're Canada's number one Fairtrade brand. Our consumers made that possible, buying more than 51 million kilograms of coffee with us over the years, with money going back to the farming communities who grow it,” said Lori Hatcher-Hillier, Chief Marketing Officer at Kicking Horse Coffee.

La Siembra, founded in 1999 and known for its Camino brand of chocolate and pantry staples, was built on a foundation of Fairtrade principles.“Fairtrade connects us to the wider world and the people we share it with and is an acknowledgement that our passion and labour is valued, even if by someone half a planet away. Our customers know that our dedication to this mission is inviolable, and we protect that trust with every business decision we make,” said Lincoln Neal, Director of Sales and Marketing at La Siembra.

AWAKE Chocolate, the pioneer of functional chocolate, has made Fairtrade certification a core part of its mission from the start.“Fairtrade has been part of AWAKE since the very beginning, and it continues to be an important guardrail for our brand as we grow. For us, it was never about checking a box: it was about building a chocolate brand we could be proud of and making responsible sourcing part of how we do it,” said Adam Deremo, Founder and CEO of AWAKE Chocolate.

Canadians can take part in Fairtrade Month by choosing Fairtrade-certified products, supporting community events, and sharing why they Make It Fairtrade, using #MakeItFairtrade throughout October.

About Fairtrade Canada

Fairtrade Canada is a national, non-profit organization, part of a worldwide system that encompasses international and national organizations and networks that support, promote, and advocate for better prices, decent working conditions, and fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers disadvantaged by unfair global trade structures.

Media Contact:

Aalya Ahmad, Public Relations and Campaigns Manager

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