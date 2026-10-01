Ocular Therapeutixtm To Participate In October Scientific And Investor Conferences
Upcoming Investor Conference :
Chardan 10 th Annual Healthcare Conference:
Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Fireside Chat: 9:45 AM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: New York, NY
A live webcast of the Chardan fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.
Upcoming Scientific Conferences :
Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026: October 8, 2026
New Orleans, Louisiana
- Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Redefining the Retina Experience
Session: Retina-Biologics, Diagnostics, & AI Showcase
Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 1:43 – 1:48 PM CT
Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
- Panel Discussion: The Odyssey: Industry Heroes Seeking Safe Passages and Happy Returns
Panel Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 3:45 – 4:30 PM CT
Panelist: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Innovate Retina: October 8, 2026
New Orleans, Louisiana
- Presentation: Sustained Hydrogel Delivery in Neovascular AMD: Topline Outcomes from the Phase 3 SOL-1 Trial with Hydrogel-Formulated Axpaxli
Session: Ocular Gene Therapies & Advanced Therapeutics
Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 5:35 – 5:39 PM CT
Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS
- Panel Discussion
Session: Industry Insights & Advanced Therapeutics
Panel Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 6:45 – 7:15 PM CT
Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
American Academy of Ophthalmology Retina Subspeciality Day: October 9 - 10, 2026
New Orleans, Louisiana
- Presentation: Phase 3 Trial of OTX-TKI (SOL-1) for Wet AMD
Session: Section X: Clinical Trial Updates, Part I
Presentation Date/Time: Friday, October 9, 2026, 4:35 – 4:40 PM CT
Presenter: Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, FASRS
American Academy of Ophthalmology: October 9-12, 2026
New Orleans, Louisiana
- Presentation: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control
Session: Industry Showcase
Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM CT
Faculty: Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS; Mark R. Barakat, MD, FASRS; Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD, FASRS
- Presentation: SOL-1 Phase 3 Superiority Trial Evaluating Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in nAMD
Presentation Date/Time: Monday, October 12, 2026, 9:00 – 9:07 AM CT
Presenter: Mark R. Barakat, MD, FASRS
Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).
Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.
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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
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