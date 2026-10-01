Ocular Therapeutixtm To Participate In October Scientific And Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming scientific and investor conferences in October 2026.

Upcoming Investor Conference :

Chardan 10 th Annual Healthcare Conference:

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Fireside Chat: 9:45 AM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the Chardan fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences :

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026: October 8, 2026

New Orleans, Louisiana

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Redefining the Retina Experience

Session: Retina-Biologics, Diagnostics, & AI Showcase

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 1:43 – 1:48 PM CT

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Panel Discussion: The Odyssey: Industry Heroes Seeking Safe Passages and Happy Returns

Panel Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 3:45 – 4:30 PM CT

Panelist: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Innovate Retina: October 8, 2026

New Orleans, Louisiana

Presentation: Sustained Hydrogel Delivery in Neovascular AMD: Topline Outcomes from the Phase 3 SOL-1 Trial with Hydrogel-Formulated Axpaxli

Session: Ocular Gene Therapies & Advanced Therapeutics

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 5:35 – 5:39 PM CT

Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS

Panel Discussion

Session: Industry Insights & Advanced Therapeutics

Panel Date/Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 6:45 – 7:15 PM CT

Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

American Academy of Ophthalmology Retina Subspeciality Day: October 9 - 10, 2026

New Orleans, Louisiana

Presentation: Phase 3 Trial of OTX-TKI (SOL-1) for Wet AMD

Session: Section X: Clinical Trial Updates, Part I

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, October 9, 2026, 4:35 – 4:40 PM CT

Presenter: Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, FASRS

American Academy of Ophthalmology: October 9-12, 2026

New Orleans, Louisiana

Presentation: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control

Session: Industry Showcase

Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM CT

Faculty: Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS; Mark R. Barakat, MD, FASRS; Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD, FASRS

Presentation: SOL-1 Phase 3 Superiority Trial Evaluating Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in nAMD

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, October 12, 2026, 9:00 – 9:07 AM CT

Presenter: Mark R. Barakat, MD, FASRS

Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

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