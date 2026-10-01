Yukon Metals Intersects 23.5 Metres Of 0.48 G/T Gold And 0.11% Copper Near Surface, Extending Birch Skarn System To Approximately 1 Kilometre Of Drilled Strike

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“ Yukon Metals” or the“ Company”) is pleased to report assay results from hole BR26-007, the first hole of the Company's 2026 drill program at its 100%-owned Birch Copper-Gold Project (“ Birch”), located approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon. Drilled as an approximately 200-metre step-out east along strike from hole BR25-003, BR26-007 intersected multiple near-surface skarn horizons, including 23.5 metres grading 0.48 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold, 0.11% copper and 1.47 g/t silver from 39.5 metres downhole, extending the drilled strike length of near-surface mineralized skarn at Birch to approximately 1 kilometre. Highlights

2 3.5 metres (“m”) of 0.48 g/t gold (“Au”), 0.11% copper (“Cu”) and 1.47 g/t silver (“Ag”) from 39.5 m in an approximately 200 m step-out east of BR25-003, extending the drilled strike length of near-surface mineralized skarn to approximately 1 kilometre.

Multiple stacked skarn horizons in the upper part of the hole support the interpretation of a broader prospective stratigraphic package east of the previous drilling.

Mineralization is hosted in interlayered schist, marble/limestone and skarn, with chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite logged in the stronger gold-copper mineralized intervals. An intercept of 0.8 m of 12.1 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 261.0 m was drilled within an altered schist-skarn sequence at depth, indicating gold potential below the near-surface horizons.

"We are pleased that BR26-007 has extended the drilled footprint at Birch to approximately 1 kilometre in length, demonstrating that near-surface skarn gold and copper mineralization continues east along strike," says Jim Coates, CEO of Yukon Metals. "The shallow skarn horizons remain our focus, while the deeper high-grade gold interval, intrusive relationships and mapped intrusion to the south provide additional vectors as we interpret the full 2026 dataset and plan follow-up work." Drill Results, Geology and Eastern Extension of the Birch Skarn System BR26-007 was collared approximately 200 m east along strike from BR25-003 to test the continuation of the skarn-bearing stratigraphy identified in the Company's inaugural drill program (Figure 1). The hole intersected multiple mineralized horizons in its upper 65 m, extending the drilled strike length of near-surface mineralized skarn at Birch to approximately 1 kilometre.





Figure 1- Plan map of the Birch project showing 2025 and 2026 drill collars, the approximately 1-kilometre drilled strike extent of near-surface mineralized skarn, and the location of BR26-007 approximately 200 m east of BR25-003. Near the top of the hole, BR26-007 intersected 7.5 m grading 0.16 g/t Au, 0.04% Cu and 1.78 g/t Ag from 7.0 m, hosted in a mixed sequence of schist, skarn, intrusive and carbonate-bearing rocks.

Further downhole, the hole intersected 23.5 m grading 0.48 g/t Au, 0.11% Cu and 1.47 g/t Ag from 39.5 m. This interval includes 13.5 m grading 0.71 g/t Au, 0.17% Cu and 1.78 g/t Ag from 49.5 m, which in turn includes:

1.3 m grading 4.05 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu and 2.45 g/t Ag from 49.5 m, in marble/limestone with chloritized skarn and blebby to disseminated chalcopyrite; and 4.2 m grading 0.82 g/t Au, 0.45% Cu and 4.37 g/t Ag from 58.8 m, in strongly chlorite-altered skarn with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Table 1- Highlighted assay results from drill hole BR26-007.

Hole From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEq*

(%) BR26-007 7 14.5 7.5 0.16 0.04 1.78 0.20 and 39.5 63 23.5 0.48 0.11 1.47 0.58 incl. 49.5 63 13.5 0.71 0.17 1.78 0.87 incl. 49.5 50.8 1.3 4.05 0.15 2.45 4.02 incl. 58.8 63 4.2 0.82 0.45 4.37 1.27 and 261 261.8 0.8 12.10 0.02 2.84 11.54

Reported intervals are downhole core lengths; true widths have not yet been determined. *Copper equivalent (CuEq %) values have been calculated using the formula: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t × 0.95) + (Ag g/t × 0.0095), based on metal prices of US$4.00/lb Cu, US$3,000/oz Au and US$40/oz Ag. Recovery factors of 92% for copper, 80% for gold and 60% for silver were assumed based on a review of comparable projects. No metallurgical test work has been completed at Birch.

The 2026 drilling builds on the Company's inaugural 2025 exploration program, which tested a gold-copper soil anomaly measuring 1.4 kilometres long and up to 400 m wide, coincident with carbonate-bearing stratigraphy and cross-cutting intrusive rocks. That drilling confirmed a mineralized skarn system developed within interlayered schist and marble cut by multiple phases of intrusive dykes (see September 3, 2025 news release ).

BR25-003, the easternmost hole of the 2025 program, was drilled approximately 300 m northeast of BR25-001 and intersected 47.4 m grading 0.43 g/t Au from 26.6 m (see December 8, 2025 news release ). BR26-007 extends mineralized skarn a further 200 metres east of BR25-003.

BR26-007 intersected numerous porphyritic intermediate intrusive dykes throughout the hole, including immediately above the shallow mineralized package beginning at 39.5 m (Figure 2). The 2025 drilling showed a similar relationship, with mineralization locally concentrated along the margins of granodiorite and feldspar-porphyry dykes. These observations support the Company's interpretation that intrusive emplacement played an important role in the development and distribution of skarn alteration and mineralization at Birch.







Figure 2- Cross-section through BR26-007 and adjacent drilling showing interpreted geology, principal skarn horizons and Cu equivalent assay intervals. Copper equivalent (CuEq %) values have been calculated using the formula: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t × 0.95) + (Ag g/t × 0.0095), based on metal prices of US$4.00/lb Cu, US$3,000/oz Au and US$40/oz Ag. Recovery factors of 92% for copper, 80% for gold and 60% for silver were assumed based on a review of comparable projects. No metallurgical test work has been completed at Birch.

Mineralization in the upper portion of BR26-007 occurs across multiple horizons within interlayered schist, marble/limestone and skarn. Higher gold and copper grades correlate with more intense skarn alteration and increased sulphide content, including logged chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite (Figure 3). The recurrence of mineralized skarn within similar stratigraphy east of BR25-003 expands the known drilled footprint of the system and supports continued exploration along strike.

Deeper in the hole, BR26-007 returned a narrow interval grading 12.1 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 261.0 m within an altered schist-skarn sequence immediately adjacent to a logged fault zone (Figure 4). The association of this higher-grade gold with the fault, together with sulphide-bearing veinlets in the surrounding altered rocks, suggests that structural controls may also influence the distribution of mineralization at Birch.

The 2026 exploration program at Birch included approximately 2,600 m of diamond drilling in six holes, building on the 1,687 m completed during the Company's inaugural 2025 drill program. The 2026 drilling was designed to expand the skarn system along strike and at depth, and to test additional targets developed from geological, geochemical and geophysical data. Assays are pending for the remaining 2026 drill holes.

BR26-007 is the first hole from the 2026 program for which assays have been received. Results from the remaining holes will be released as assays are received, validated through the Company's quality assurance and quality control (“ QA/QC”) procedures and interpreted in the context of the evolving Birch geological model.

The Company also completed 12.7 line-kilometres of induced polarization (" IP ") surveying across the broader Birch target area, together with mapping and prospecting over and around an intrusive body located approximately 2 kilometres south of the drill area. This work was undertaken to better characterize the intrusion, its associated alteration and mineralization, and its potential relationship to the broader mineralizing system at Birch.

Results from additional 2026 drill holes, together with ongoing interpretation of the drilling, IP, mapping and prospecting datasets, will be used to refine the geological model and guide future exploration at Birch.









Figure 3- Core photograph from the upper mineralized interval in BR26-007, showing skarn-altered carbonate with sulphide mineralization associated with the 23.5-m interval grading 0.48 g/t Au, 0.11% Cu and 1.47 g/t Ag from 39.5 m.









Figure 4- Core photograph of the deeper high-grade gold interval in BR26-007, which returned 0.8 m grading 12.1 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 261.0 m, immediately adjacent to a logged fault zone.

Table 2- Drill collar information for BR26-007, NAD83 UTM Zone 7.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) BR26-007 648792 6859169 1455 0 -70 466.00



QA/QC

All diamond drill core from the 2026 program at Birch was logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference. Sampling intervals were determined based on geological boundaries and typically ranged 0.3- 1.5 metres. Control samples comprised approximately 10% of all samples submitted, including certified reference standards, analytical blanks, field duplicates, and preparation duplicates.

QA/QC results were reviewed in real time, and all data has been verified as meeting acceptable thresholds for accuracy, precision, and contamination before inclusion in this news release.

Drill core samples were sent to SGS Canada Inc. (“ SGS”) for sample preparation and analysis in Burnaby, British Columbia. Samples were prepared by crush to 75% passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (PRP89). Pulp samples were analysed for 40 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES/ICP-MS (GE_ICP40Q12). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AAS with a 50g nominal sample weight (GE_FAA50V5). Overlimit gold values, >10 g/t Au, were analyzed with fire assay with gravimetric finish (GO_FAG50V). Samples were then sent to SGS's Lakefield facility for portable near-infrared scanning of the coarse crush split to characterize alteration mineralogy.

About Birch

Birch is a 7,000-hectare copper-gold exploration property located in western Yukon, approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Burwash Landing. The 100%-owned, helicopter-accessed property represents an emerging copper-gold exploration opportunity within Yukon Metals' broader Yukon portfolio, with multiple target areas identified across the project. Exploration to date has outlined skarn-style copper-gold mineralization, while geological, geochemical, and geophysical work suggests the potential for additional epithermal and porphyry-style mineralized systems.

Building on the 2025 program, which included 1,685 metres of HQ diamond drilling in 6 holes and established a broad copper-gold skarn footprint at Birch, Yukon Metals' 2026 exploration program included approximately 2,600 m of additional diamond drilling, 12.7 line-kilometres of IP surveying, and follow-up geological mapping and rock sampling across priority target areas.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

The Yukon Metals portfolio was built on more than 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio. The portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold projects, with substantial exposure to tungsten. Additional portfolio assets include gold, silver and lead-zinc polymetallic properties.

The Company is well financed and led by an experienced Board of Directors and management team across technical and financial disciplines. Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

“ ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, CEO

Email: ...

For additional information, please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

Email: ...

Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information regarding the interpretation, geological significance, potential continuity and extent of mineralization at Birch; the interpretation of the relationship between skarn mineralization, intrusive rocks and structural features; the potential significance of the approximately 1 kilometre drilled strike extent of near-surface mineralized skarn; continued exploration of shallow skarn horizons at Birch; the integration of drilling results with geological mapping, geochemistry and geophysical data; the potential to refine and identify future exploration targets at Birch; and the Company's future exploration plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“can”,“continue”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict” or“potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Birch and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed drilling and sampling programs, including the 2026 and 2025 programs; the timing of completed assay results from the 2026 program; the ability to refine the geological model and guide future exploration at Birch based on results from additional 2026 drill holes, IP, mapping and prospecting datasets; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







