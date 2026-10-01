Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSX-V: FEO; OTCQX: FEOVF), a mineral resource company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink LimitedTM Market.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“FEOVF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

Oceanic is focused on the development of its Ungava Bay iron ore properties in Nunavik, Québec. The properties comprise three project areas: Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake, with the lead asset being Hopes Advance. The three properties cover over 300 kilometres of iron formation and are located within 20 – 50 km of tidewater.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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