What Are The 5 Signs Of Poor Metabolic Health Adults May Overlook?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The signs of poor metabolic health can be difficult to analyze without a clinical framework. TrilivyTM, a science-backed, coach-guided metabolic health system, points to five frequently overlooked patterns adults can recognize before noticeable weight and energy fluctuations.

"Few people encounter a working definition of metabolic health before a diagnosis makes it necessary. Until then, progress is often measured by body weight, a number that leaves out visceral fat and lean mass entirely. This reduces an individual's ability to better understand the state of their metabolic health," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at Trilivy, a registered dietitian with more than two decades of experience spanning chronic disease management and medical nutrition.

Sign 1: Visceral Fat Is Rising Even When Body Weight Is Stable

Body weight alone is not a reliable indicator of changes in the deeper fat surrounding the organs. Visceral fat releases inflammatory molecules and hormones that affect insulin sensitivity and cardiovascular risk, which is why waist circumference is often a more useful early indicator than total body weight alone.

Sign 2: Lean Mass Loss Alongside Any Attempted Weight Loss

Without a framework designed to preserve lean mass during weight loss, body composition changes may affect how the metabolism functions over time, a factor that structured programs are specifically designed to address.

Sign 3: Energy Has Shifted Into Post-meal Crashes and Afternoon Slumps

Healthy metabolic function produces steady energy across the day. When insulin sensitivity and meal timing fall out of sync, energy becomes erratic, leading to sharper post-meal crashes and late-afternoon fatigue.

Sign 4: Weight Regain and Return to Old Habits

The cyclical pattern of structured plan, early progress, plateau, partial regain, and a new program next quarter is one of the signs of poor metabolic health hiding in plain sight. It signals that the underlying dysfunction was not addressed, only its most visible sign.

Sign 5: Doing Everything "Right" Has Stopped Producing Change

In the U.S., 80% of adults lack an understanding of how metabolic health affects their overall well-being.1 Without a framework built around small, repeatable habits across daily life, willpower alone often isn't enough to sustain change, since the underlying patterns driving metabolic dysfunction go unaddressed.

How Trilivy's Metabolic Synchronization® and MetaVantage Reset Formula Target These Signs

Trilivy is built around Metabolic Synchronization ®, a clinical framework that targets visceral fat reduction while protecting lean mass, pairing structured nutrition with independent Trilivy coaches and the Habits of Health ® Transformational System. The system organizes healthy behaviors into six areas: Healthy Weight, Healthy Eating and Hydration, Healthy Movement, Healthy Sleep, Healthy Mind, and Healthy Surroundings. These habits work to build change through small, repeatable micro-habits practiced within each, paired with independent coach support designed to sustain progress beyond the initial plan.

Trilivy's proprietary MetaVantage Reset Formula combines clinically studied, heat-treated postbiotic Bifidobacterium lactis CECT 8145, which helps support reduced waist circumference*, with choline for normal lipid/fat metabolism support, and chromium picolinate to help maintain healthy insulin function.

*Pedret, A., R.M. Valls, L. Calderon-Perez, et al. Effects of daily consumption of the probiotic Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis CECT 8145 on anthropometric adiposity biomarkers in abdominally obese subjects: a randomized controlled trial. Int J Obes (Lond). 2019;43(9):1863- 1868. doi: 10.1038/s41366-018-0220-0.

Key Facts:

A peer-reviewed trial of the Reset 5 & 1 Plan documented a 14% reduction in visceral fat and 98% of lean mass retained at 16 weeks*

"The six areas targeted by the Habits of Health® system reflect just how much metabolic outcomes depend on daily life outside the plate. Micro-habits built into each of these areas, paired with coach support, carry individuals from an initial reset into a lasting shift surrounding how the body regulates weight and energy," Jonnalagadda said.

FAQs

Question: What are the signs of poor metabolic health?

Answer: Poor metabolic health often surfaces as excess weight, low energy, and shifts in body composition not captured by body weight alone. Because visceral fat and lean mass changes happen internally, they may go unnoticed until symptoms like fatigue, slower recovery, or plateaued progress make the underlying dysfunction more visible.

Question: Can metabolic dysfunction be reversed?

Answer: Reversal is possible when structured nutrition, consistent habit formation, and coach support work together to restore balance between energy use, fat burn, and muscle preservation. Individual results vary.

Question: Does body weight alone tell you if you are metabolically healthy?

Answer: No. Body weight does not separate visceral fat from lean mass. In a 16-week clinical trial, individuals on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan retained 98% of lean mass and reduced visceral fat 14%. These results were not captured by weight alone.*

* TrilivyTM recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019. . In a clinical study, individuals on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks.

1 KRC Research, Metabolic Health in America Survey, 2025.

About Medifast and Trilivy

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed comprehensive metabolic health system, Trilivy. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates science-backed plans and products, personal 1:1 coaching, a supportive community, and behavioral science support to develop healthy habits.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that targets metabolic dysfunction through a comprehensive system focused on fat loss, lean mass preservation, and long-term health. Trilivy's comprehensive three-phase metabolic health system is designed to help people reset their metabolism, refine their health, and renew their lives. By integrating science, coaching, and healthy habits into a single approach, Trilivy helps people look, feel, and live better.

Backed by more than 45 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of lifelong transformation through metabolic science and human connectionTM. For more information, visit trilivyhealth.co and medifastinc.co.

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