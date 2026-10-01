Homes For Heroes Names Amit Kulkarni CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder Ruth Johnson becomes Executive Chairman and will continue to support the organization's mission and strategic direction

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes for Heroes, the nation's largest hero savings network dedicated to helping firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military members, healthcare professionals and teachers save money when buying or selling a home, today announced that Amit Kulkarni has been named Chief Executive Officer. Founder Ruth Johnson will become Executive Chairman. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Kulkarni has served as interim CEO since April, following his appointment to the Homes for Heroes Advisory Board in November 2025. Johnson founded Homes for Heroes in 2002 and has led the organization since its inception. As Executive Chairman, she will continue to support the organization's mission, strategic direction and growth.

“Amit has the operational experience and real estate expertise to lead Homes for Heroes, but just as important, he shares my passion for helping the people who serve and strengthen our communities,” Johnson said.“I've watched Amit embrace our mission and the people who make Homes for Heroes special. I'm excited to have him lead the organization and to continue working alongside him as executive chairman.”

Kulkarni brings more than 20 years of experience leading growth and innovation across real estate brokerage, proptech, portals and MLS organizations. Prior to founding real estate consultancy Alloy Advisors earlier this year, he served as chief marketing officer at Bright MLS. Earlier, he spent a decade at Realtor.com®, where he led brand strategy and helped grow the company's audience from 55 million to 110 million monthly unique users.

“I'm incredibly grateful to Ruth for the opportunity to lead Homes for Heroes and for entrusting me to carry on what she has built,” Kulkarni said.“She created an organization that has made a meaningful difference for tens of thousands of heroes, and I'm honored to build on that foundation. I'm excited to work with our affiliates, partners and the Homes for Heroes team to bring this mission to even more heroes and create even more opportunities to make a difference.”

A first-generation immigrant, Kulkarni has spoken extensively about the role real estate and stable housing have played in his own life and his passion for expanding access to homeownership and opportunity. That personal connection to housing is closely aligned with the mission of Homes for Heroes, which provides savings to the people who serve and strengthen communities.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2027, Homes for Heroes was founded by Johnson within her Minnesota brokerage in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks as a way to give back to local heroes. In its first year, the program returned $144,000 to local firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military members, healthcare professionals and teachers. Today, Homes for Heroes is a national network of more than 2,900 real estate and mortgage professionals and has helped more than 81,000 heroes save more than $166 million through its programs. Through the Homes for Heroes Foundation, the organization has also awarded more than $2 million in grants to support heroes and the communities they serve.

About Homes for Heroes

Founded in 2002, Homes for Heroes is the nation's largest hero savings program, dedicated to providing significant savings and support to the heroes who serve our communities every day. Through its nationwide network of real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists, Homes for Heroes has helped more than 80,000 military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS professionals, healthcare professionals, and teachers save over $166 million on their real estate transactions. To learn more, visit HomesforHeroes.com.

Contact: Janice McDill, ..., 312.307.3134