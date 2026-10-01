Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), And AST Spacemobile, Inc. (ASTS) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (“Lincoln”) (NASDAQ: LINC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026 regarding Lincoln's student starts relative to enrollment. If you purchased Lincoln shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 10, 2026.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against FuelCell Energy, Inc. (“FuelCell”) (NASDAQ: FCEL) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026 regarding FuelCell's actual manufacturing capacity, production rates, and underlying financial risks. If you purchased FuelCell shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 10, 2026.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026 regarding AST's capital adequacy, liquidity, and competitive position. If you purchased Beta Bionics shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 13, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...