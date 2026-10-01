Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Taboola Ltd. (TBLA), Godaddy Inc. (GDDY), And Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Taboola.com Ltd. (“Taboola”) (NASDAQ: TBLA) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026 regarding the value of Taboola's publisher relationships. If you purchased Taboola shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 20, 2026.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against GoDaddy Inc. (“GoDaddy”) (NYSE: GDDY) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026 regarding GoDaddy's marketing and customer acquisition strategy. If you purchased GoDaddy shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 20, 2026.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek”) (NYSE: FTK) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026 regarding risks associated with Flotek's power generation contract with PREPA. If you purchased Flotek shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 26, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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