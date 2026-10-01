Fate Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Fourth Quarter 2026 Conferences
2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Location: London, UK
Date: November 16th – 19th
Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: December 1st – 3rd
The Company may participate in a presentation or a fireside chat at these conferences. When available, a live webcast will be accessible under“Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Ryan Douglas
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
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