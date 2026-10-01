Amplify Etfs Highlights HACK And HAKY During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI adoption is creating new challenges and opportunities across cybersecurity

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, is highlighting the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK) and Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY) as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the cybersecurity landscape.

The rise of generative and agentic AI is introducing additional security risks as the technology becomes more widely used. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, 94% of survey respondents expect AI to be the most significant driver of change in cybersecurity this year, while 87% identified AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk in 2025.1

Cybersecurity has also evolved since HACK launched in 2014, when the industry was more heavily focused on protecting corporate networks and endpoints. Today, AI, cloud migration and increasingly connected systems are expanding the range of potential vulnerabilities organizations need to address. Security providers are also incorporating AI into their own tools to help identify and respond to emerging threats.

“Cybersecurity has entered a new phase as organizations rethink security systems built for an earlier digital environment,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“AI is changing what needs to be protected, how threats can develop and the tools available to defend against them. That combination is creating a broader modernization cycle across cybersecurity, and HACK and HAKY offer distinct ways to access the companies helping drive that transition.”

Launched in November 2014 as the first cybersecurity ETF, HACK provides exposure to companies involved in cybersecurity hardware, software and services. Since its inception, HACK has returned 388.19% cumulatively, including 45.48% year-to-date at NAV as of Aug. 31, 2026, outperforming the Nasdaq-100 Index's 17.14% year-to-date total return. HACK has grown to more than $3.2 billion in assets under management (as of Sept. 28, 2026; click here for Standardized Performance ).

HAKY, launched in January 2026, combines cybersecurity exposure with a covered call strategy for investors seeking an income-oriented approach to the theme. The fund targets 15% or greater annual covered call option premium income while also seeking capital appreciation from cybersecurity companies. HAKY has returned 37.98% since inception (NAV as of Aug. 31, 2026; click here for Standardized Performance ).

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Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK) Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY) | Prospectus

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com. Extraordinary performance is attributable in part to unusually favorable market conditions and may not be repeated or consistently achieved in the future.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $22 billion in assets under management (as of 8/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com.

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1World Economic Forum, Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, Jan. 12, 2026.

Target annualized option premium may vary significantly and will depend on the NAV of the Fund each time the Fund sells the option contracts; actual premiums may be materially higher or lower than the stated target. Distributions are not guaranteed.

Indexes are unmanaged and it's not possible to invest directly in an index. The Nasdaq-100 Index is a modified market-capitalization-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Narrowly focused investments often exhibit higher volatility. The fund concentrates in technology companies facing intense global competition and various competitive risks, which may pressure margins. Technology companies rely heavily on patents and intellectual property; loss or impairment of these rights can harm profitability. Foreign securities carry political, economic, and currency risks, greater volatility, lower liquidity, regulatory uncertainty, and differing accounting standards. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may hold fewer securities than diversified funds. Smaller companies generally have less liquidity and greater price volatility than large-cap firms.

HACK: The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

HAKY: The Fund is actively-managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund.

There is no guarantee distributions will be made. Given market volatility, the actual annualized option premium received may be significantly higher or lower than the stated range.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor's cost basis and could result in higher loss.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.