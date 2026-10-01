Templafy Report Finds 95% Of Knowledge Workers Edit AI-Generated Documents Before They're Business-Ready

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is now firmly embedded in business document creation, offering significant potential to transform how professional work gets done. But new research from Templafy shows that businesses are not yet realizing the full productivity opportunity, as faster generation does not always translate into completing work faster.

The findings point to a growing gap between AI-generated output and work that is genuinely business-ready: accurate, company-specific and ready to use. As AI adoption becomes mainstream, the next enterprise challenge is no longer simply giving employees access to AI, but giving AI the company context and direction needed to consistently produce high-quality business outcomes.

Companies may be measuring AI productivity too early

At first glance, employees are relatively positive about what AI produces. Across both markets, 60% say the first AI-generated output is polished enough to use with minimal editing.

But a polished first draft does not necessarily mean the work is finished. Among employees who spend more than an hour revising an AI-generated document, 34% say editing can take longer than creating it themselves.

Employees are also correcting substantive issues, not just polishing documents. Accuracy is the most common correction, cited by 40% of respondents, followed by generic or formulaic phrasing (34%) and formatting (31%).

The findings suggest that measuring AI productivity by generation speed alone misses an important part of the equation. The bigger opportunity is to reduce the work that happens after generation by giving AI more of the context it needs to produce the right outcome from the start.

Christian Lund, co-founder of Templafy, said:“AI intelligence is quickly becoming something every business can access, so access itself is no longer an advantage. The advantage will come from how effectively a company connects AI to the way its business actually works - the knowledge, standards, expertise and way of doing things. The companies that get this right will be able to harness AI to produce higher-quality, more consistent business-ready documents at scale, rather than leaving employees to close the gap through additional review and rework. That is when AI stops being impressive technology and starts becoming real business infrastructure.”

The research shows that much of that company context is not yet reaching AI automatically. Across both markets, 42% say their AI tools do not have sufficient access to approved company source content, while ~40% say their tools struggle to incorporate it. Only 30% say approved templates, content or assets are automatically applied.

Businesses have spent years building approved messaging, templates, customer proof points, legal language, brand assets, and institutional knowledge. As AI becomes part of more repeatable workflows, the challenge is making that company context as easy for AI to access and apply as it is for AI to generate something new.

When everyone has access to AI, company context matters more

Widespread access to the same underlying models is also creating a differentiation challenge. Across the U.S. and U.K., 59% say AI-generated business documents can make different companies sound too similar, while 56% say AI-generated documents often feel generic. Forty-two percent say increasing AI use is making it harder for their organization to produce content that feels distinctive to its brand.

Workers also connect generic output with business risk. Forty-two percent across both markets identify loss of trust or credibility as one of the biggest risks of business documents becoming too generic or interchangeable with competitors. Thirty-seven percent cite weaker brand perception and 33% increased risk of inaccurate or non-compliant content.

As access to AI becomes ubiquitous, the research suggests the technology itself may become less of a differentiator. The company knowledge, expertise, messaging, and brand surrounding it become even more important to the finished outcome.

Agents are moving AI from assistance into real workflows

Templafy's own platform data reinforces this shift towards agent-led workflows. AI agent adoption among enabled users increased from 31% in December 2025 to 66% in August 2026. When employees were given the option of an agent-led document creation workflow, 71% chose it.

The data also points to significant time savings. Across more than 29,000 analyzed sessions, median document creation time fell from around two hours without agents to eight minutes with agents.

Together, the figures point to a broader shift in enterprise AI: giving employees access to AI is only the starting point. The next step is connecting AI with company knowledge, approved content, rules and workflows so organizations can produce consistent, business-ready outcomes at scale.

Download your copy of The Business-Ready AI Gap 2026

Notes to editors

Methodology



The survey was conducted among 2,000 knowledge workers using AI to create business documents at least one a month, at companies with 100+ employees, across the UK and US. The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in August 2026 using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading agentic document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.

Our platform allows enterprises to curb AI in the moments that matter by giving AI agents the right context, guardrails, and company-approved knowledge to work from. Through our approach, AI agents apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency, at a low and predictable token cost.

Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, and AI Assistants including Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot, Templafy's patented technology simplifies document workflows, reduces risk, and gives teams greater confidence in the documents that matter most.

More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders including KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they would typically spend on repetitive content, such as proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports, allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, ...

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