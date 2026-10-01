How Ukrainian Business Adapts To War: Maksym Krippa Equips Shelters For 2,200+ In Kyiv

Ukraine's largest specialized exhibition complex and one of the largest exhibition venues in Eastern Europe

Ukraine's largest specialized exhibition complex and one of the largest exhibition venues in Eastern Europe

As war reshapes business in Ukraine, Maksym Krippa has equipped Kyiv's International Exhibition Centre with shelters for more than 2,200 people.

- Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital Holding.

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is forcing businesses to rethink not only how they operate, but also the infrastructure they rely on. Large event venues must account for the risk of air attacks and create conditions that allow them to keep operating even when air-raid warnings are issued.

The International Exhibition Centre (IEC), one of Europe's largest exhibition venues, is one example. Located in Kyiv, the IEC has remained operational throughout the full-scale war. Its owner, Ukrainian entrepreneur Maksym Krippa, has invested in upgrading the venue's safety infrastructure, including shelters capable of accommodating 2,223 people at once.

The IEC has equipped three shelters. The largest can accommodate up to 1,440 people, while the other two can hold 483 and 300 people, respectively. The shelters are available not only to exhibition visitors and event participants, but also to people in the surrounding area during air-raid warnings.

The shelters are equipped with the infrastructure needed to keep people safe, including fire safety systems, backup power and drinking water supplies.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that people feel safe during attacks on Kyiv. That is why we equipped shelters for more than 2,200 people with everything necessary, including fire safety systems, autonomous power supply and reserves of drinking water,” said Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital Holding.

Despite the full-scale war, the IEC continues to host exhibitions, forums, conferences, business events and cultural programs. For large event venues, adapting to wartime conditions means rethinking existing infrastructure - from providing safe spaces for visitors and staff to maintaining essential operations during air-raid warnings.

The International Exhibition Centre is one of the largest exhibition complexes in Eastern Europe. Its facilities include four exhibition halls with a combined area of more than 73,000 square meters. The venue regularly hosts major exhibitions, forums, conferences and other large-scale events.

Adapting infrastructure to wartime safety requirements has become an important part of managing ARS Capital's assets. For Ukrainian businesses, investments in safety and resilient infrastructure have become part of the long-term challenge of maintaining operations and managing large properties during the war.

About ARS Capital

ARS Capital is a Ukrainian investment holding company managed by Maksym Krippa, with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, infrastructure, esports, game development, media, healthtech and technology.

The ARS Capital portfolio includes the International Exhibition Centre (IEC), Hotel Ukraina, Parus Business Centre, NAVI, GSC Game World, Maincast, Burny Games and other assets.

Oksana Danyliuk

Danyliuk Oksana

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How Ukrainian Business Adapts to War: Maksym Krippa Equips Shelters for 2,200+ in Kyiv News Provided By Danyliuk Oksana October 01, 2026, 10:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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