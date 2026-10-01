FSSAI Suspends Licences Of Two Food Firms Over Serious Hygiene, Safety Violations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday suspended the licences of TCF Chocolates and Gifts and Shivam Agro after inspections uncovered serious food safety and hygiene lapses at their facilities.

The action was initiated after a consumer complaint related to food ordered through an e-commerce platform prompted an inspection of TCF Chocolates and Gifts.

During the inspection, FSSAI officials found poor hygiene and sanitation standards, pest infestation, cat droppings and uncovered drainage in food processing areas.

The regulator also identified the presence of expired food colours and flavours at the premises. Cleaning chemicals were reportedly stored close to raw materials and food-related items, raising concerns about contamination risks.

In addition, food-handler hygiene and protective practices were found to be inadequate, including lapses in jewellery control measures.

FSSAI noted that TCF Chocolates and Gifts had recorded a compliance score of only 14 per cent during a previous inspection owing to the non-availability of required documentation.

"The licences of FBOs Shivam Agro and TCF Chocolates & Gifts Private Limited have been suspended with immediate effect following serious food safety violations identified during inspection," the food regulator stated.

Similar violations were detected at Shivam Agro, where inspectors observed flies, garbage, stagnant sewage water and spider infestation at the facility.

The regulator said cleaning of floors, equipment, walls and ceilings was inadequate, while evidence of rodent activity and ineffective pest-control measures was also found.

The inspection further revealed improper storage practices, with food ingredients and non-food items kept together.

Food products were also stored in corridors and temporary storage areas, contrary to prescribed safety norms.

According to FSSAI, rusting and corroded equipment were found at the facility. Iron and ferrous tanks and vessels were being used for blending edible oil, and the company could not satisfactorily demonstrate their suitability for food-contact applications.

The regulator also flagged the absence of a functional in-house laboratory at Shivam Agro and said the company failed to produce records of periodic testing of finished food products during the inspection.

Both companies were found to have labelling deficiencies. While TCF Chocolates and Gifts did not adequately declare food product names on labels, Shivam Agro was found to have incorrectly declared serving information and cholesterol content on a plant-based edible oil product.

Following the findings, FSSAI has directed both firms to immediately cease all food business activities during the suspension period.