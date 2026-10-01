Rubina Dilaik Explores Ladakh Culture With Hina Khan And Family, Says 'We Felt Completely At Home'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Television actress Rubina Dilaik recently enjoyed a memorable getaway to Ladakh with actress Hina Khan and her family.

The 'Chotti Bahu' actress shared glimpses from the trip while talking about the warm hospitality and cultural experience they had during their stay. Reflecting on the nearly week-long trip, Rubina said the experience gave her family much more than beautiful memories. She praised the kindness of the people and the thoughtful efforts made to make their stay comfortable.

She also recalled how Abhinav Shukla's birthday was celebrated during the trip. She recalled how hosts arranged a special cultural programme for them and their families, which made the occasion even more memorable. Rubina further spoke about the simple, home-like food and the welcoming atmosphere, saying her family felt safe, relaxed and comfortable throughout their stay.

Sharing a video, the 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress wrote,“Almost seven nights here, and we left with something much more than memories of a beautiful stay. We left feeling genuinely cared for. There was such a quiet warmth in this place - in the kindness of the people, the graciousness of the staff, and in the way the owner personally made sure that we were comfortable at every step. What touched us most was how thoughtfully they made our family feel special. Abhinav's birthday was celebrated with so much love, and a cultural program was beautifully arranged just for us and our family.”

“These weren't just arrangements; they were gestures that made us feel truly welcomed. The food was simple, warm and home-like - the kind that makes you sit a little longer around the table. Our family felt safe, relaxed and completely at home here, and we enjoyed every single moment,” she added.

Rubina also thanked everyone who looked after them during their stay, appreciating their warmth, kindness and patience.“To everyone who looked after us, thank you. Truly. For your warmth, your kindness, your patience, and for making six nights feel like we were staying with people who genuinely cared about us. We came as guests, but we left with a lot of gratitude in our hearts.”

The video showed Rubina Dilaik enjoying the scenic views of Ladakh while travelling in a car with her family. It also captured the warm welcome she received during the trip. In another part of the video, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla were seen enjoying a cultural programme with their family and kids. Hina Khan was also seen joining them and enjoying the celebrations.

Work-wise, Rubina Dilaik recently competed on the stunt-based reality show“Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” and emerged as one of the top finalists. She is now set to compete in the grand finale for the coveted trophy.