India Vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More

Team India and Pakistan will be renewing their rivalry when they lock horns in the much-anticipated Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the first semifinal before Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs to set up a blockbuster title clash. Two full semifinal matches were played after all four quarterfinals were washed out due to rain, which saw India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have their quarterfinal fixtures abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Given the fixtures, it was highly anticipated that India and Pakistan would meet again on the ultimate stage for the gold medal, adding another electric chapter to international cricket's fiercest rivalry.

Also Read:Asian Games: Nitesh storms into final, Mansi to fight for bronze

India vs Pakistan's Rivalry Renewal

India and Pakistan's encounters have been restricted to major multi-nation tournaments and continental championships over the years following an indefinite suspension of bilateral series between the two nations by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to persistent political tensions and security considerations.

The last face-off between two arch-rivals was in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka, where the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the group stage of the tournament in February 2026. Now, after nearly 8 months, India and Pakistan will lock horns in another blockbuster showdown, with both sides eager to stamp their authority on the continental stage.

Since the indefinite suspension of bilateral series in 2013, India and Pakistan have faced off in five T20 World Cups, three ODI World Cups, two Champions Trophies, and six Asia Cups, highlighting the enduring scale of a contest that consistently captures the attention of the cricketing world.

Asian Cricket's Greatest Rivalry takes centre stage this Saturday. ⚔️ and come face to face, yet again. This time with Gold on the line!Watch Pakistan vs India Men's Cricket Gold Medal Match, on 3rd October, LIVE at 9:30 AM on Sony Sports Network... twitter/ss701fzyPn

- Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 1, 2026

India and Pakistan's cricket teams will face off for the first time at the Asian Games, making this upcoming gold medal match a historic maiden collision between the two subcontinent powerhouses at the continental games.

Since their face-off is being restricted to multi-nation tournaments and continental events due to the lack of bilateral series, every single battle carries the weight of a world championship.

Time and Venue of India vs Pakistan's Gold Medal Match

India and Pakistan will play their much-anticipated Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. All the men's and women's cricket matches took place at the same venue, serving as the vibrant battleground for every single fixture of the tournament.

In fact, it was the same venue where the Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, successfully defended their 2023 Asian Games Gold Medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final, laying down the ultimate blueprint for the men's squad to emulate this weekend.

The men's Gold Medal match will start at 10:00 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 9:30 AM. Before India vs Pakistan's final, there will be a bronze medal match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin at 9 AM IST, set to be a dramatic doubleheader day that will decide the final podium places of the continental tournament.

Where to watch IND vs PAK's Asian Games 2026 Final?

The Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal match between India and Pakistan will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network, which has acquired broadcasting rights for the exclusive broadcasting rights across the Indian subcontinent.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts can also catch the action live on television via various Sony Sports channels or stream it digitally on the SonyLIV app and website. SonyLIV is part of Sony Pictures Networks India, offering seamless access to premier sports entertainment, blockbuster movies, and original series under one digital roof.

Additionally, free-to-air television coverage will be available via DD Sports (DD Free Dish) for viewers tuning in across the country.

Also Read:Asian Games: India's volleyball campaign ends with loss to Pakistan

India vs Pakistan's Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have locked horns in 17 T20I matches since the group stage match at the T20 World Cup in 2007. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head count with 14 victories to Pakistan's 3, underlying the intense and fiercely contested matches on the international stage.

The Men in Blue have been quite dominant against Pakistan in T20Is, with a win percentage of an imposing 82.35%, highlighting their upper hand in the shortest format ahead of this monumental Asian Games title clash.

In the last 10 encounters between the two arch-rivals, India won on eight occasions while Pakistan managed just two victories, which came in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai and in the 2022 Asia Cup. Since then, India have won their subsequent T20I meetings against Pakistan, including the 2022 T20 World Cup, three matches in the 2025 Asia Cup, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Now, the upcoming Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal match is expected to be another fierce battle as both cricketing giants lock horns for ultimate supremacy on continental turf.