Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Thandav Ram Is Back With Captaincy Hijack Twist, Housemates Shocked

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 gets a major twist as Thandav Ram reportedly makes his re-entry into the house. His comeback is linked to a captaincy hijack, setting the stage for a fresh battle and unexpected drama.

Actor Thandav Ram left the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 house during the mid-week emergency exit process in the third week. He has now made a grand comeback in the fourth week by hijacking the house captaincy. He delivered a massive warning to his co-contestants right after stepping inside the house.

Four contestants have already left the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 house, and three wild card contestants have entered. Bigg Boss announced an emergency exit nomination in the third week where everyone except Captain Sangeetha got nominated. Many contestants got saved, but Thandav Ram took a mid-week emergency exit based on their decision.

Close friends Gagan Chinnappa, Kavya, and Sangeetha shed tears when Thandav Ram left the house. Gagan actually begged Bigg Boss repeatedly to not send Thandav home. Show host Sudeep later showed a video trailer to Thandav Ram during the third week's Kichcha's Panchayathi episode and prepared to send him home.

Bigg Boss stopped the video trailer halfway during the episode. He told Thandav Ram that his game was not over yet and sent him back inside. Thandav Ram stayed out of sight for about a week inside the Bigg Boss house. He has now returned as a hijacker.

Bigg Boss made a sudden announcement to the housemates. He revealed that a hijacker had come to hijack the house captaincy. He announced Thandav Ram as the new captain of the house. Thandav Ram sat in the captain's room with a mask on his face and then removed it to reveal his identity.

Thandav Ram asked his housemates why they looked so dull after his arrival. He stated that he suffered a lot of pain because he showed too much goodness. He warned everyone to never expect that goodness from him as long as he stays in the house. He loudly declared, 'Justice, justice, I swear on my mother, justice!' to the housemates.