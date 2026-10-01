President Kiir Swears In Additional Caretaker Ministers To Ensure Continuity Of Essential Services

is Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit has sworn in additional caretaker ministers directing them to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services as South Sudan prepares for the December elections.

The appointment of caretaker ministers to these strategic institutions is intended to maintain continuity in critical areas of government and ensure that the immediate needs of the population remain firmly addressed throughout the transitional period.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government will continue strengthening South Sudan's international and regional relations while maintaining engagement with bilateral and multilateral partners.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will remain focused on responding to the country's humanitarian needs, coordinating relief efforts and supporting communities affected by displacement, natural disasters and other emergencies.

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction will ensure that the country's education system continues functioning and serving learners across the country.

The Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism will continue safeguarding South Sudan's wildlife and natural heritage, strengthen conservation and advance the country's considerable tourism potential.

During the swearing-in ceremony, H. E. President Kiir directed the ministers to translate their mandates into tangible results, emphasising that the caretaker period must not interrupt the work of government or the delivery of services required by citizens.

The ministers pledged to discharge their responsibilities diligently, strengthen their respective institutions and place the needs of the people at the forefront of their work.

As the country moves closer to the elections, the caretaker ministers assume office with a clear responsibility to preserve institutional stability, sustain essential services and ensure that the Government continues serving the people throughout the transition.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of the Republic of South Sudan.