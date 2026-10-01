Azerbaijan, Russia Map Out Closer Prosecutorial Ties Through 2027-2028

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and Russia have signed a cooperation program for 2027-2028.

The program was signed during an official visit to Russia by an Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office press service said.

As part of the visit, Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with Russia's Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan.

Aliyev thanked the Russian side for the special attention and hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation. He noted that Azerbaijan and Russia have deep cultural, political and legal ties that have developed over many years.

He said that, as a result of the close and friendly relations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin, relations between the two countries have developed into a strategic alliance. This, in turn, creates favorable conditions for productive working relations between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the prosecutorial authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia, noting that the ties cover two main areas.

In addition to studying the law enforcement practices and new legislative institutions of the two countries, cooperation is also expanding in providing legal assistance in specific criminal cases and extraditing individuals who have committed crimes, he said.

Gutsan, in turn, emphasized that the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries have traditionally maintained a high level of cooperation.

Thanking Aliyev for accepting the invitation to visit Russia, Gutsan shared his views on expanding areas of cooperation. The sides then discussed specific criminal cases.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and Russia signed a cooperation program for 2027-2028.

The sides expressed confidence that the document would contribute to further strengthening interaction between the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries and expanding practical cooperation and the exchange of experience in areas of mutual interest.