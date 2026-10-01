Azerbaijan Hosts Distinguished Visitors Day At 'Power Of Unity2026' (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 1, Distinguished Visitors Day was held at the Gizilgaya Training Center in the Khojavand region as part of the“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, senior officials of the Ministry, Defense Ministers, Chiefs of General Staff of the participating and observer countries, high-ranking guests, and representatives of local and international media arrived at the training center to attend the Distinguished Visitors Day.

The guests also toured an exhibition organized as part of the exercise, where they viewed weapons, military equipment, unmanned systems, aviation assets, and other special military equipment recently inducted into the armament of the Azerbaijan Army and being employed during the exercise.

The high-level guests will then observe the subsequent phases of the exercise and practical activities.