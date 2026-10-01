Galgotias University Soars 24 Places To Rank 41St In India In Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027

Enters India's top 20 private institutions and advances to the 1001-1200 global band; QS 2027 recognition strengthens its international standing

SINGAPORE, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Galgotias University has climbed 24 places to 41st among all universities in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, released today. The University was ranked 65th in the 2026 edition.Among private universities and institutions in India, Galgotias has risen seven places to 20th, from 27th last year. Globally, it has moved up from the 1201-1500 band to the 1001-1200 band.The achievement adds to the University's recognition in the QS World University Rankings 2027, where Galgotias is placed in the 1201-1400 global band, ranking 16th among private universities in India, 46th among all Indian universities and third among private universities in Uttar Pradesh. Its presence in both THE and QS world rankings marks an important milestone in its development as an internationally recognised institution.The 2027 edition ranks 2,297 universities from 118 countries and territories, up from 2,191 last year.Research strengthTHE assesses universities on teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry. In the 2026 edition, research quality was identified as one of the University's strongest areas. Galgotias has more than 9,940 Scopus-indexed publications, over 80,780 citations, and an h-index of 104. Seven of its faculty members are among the world's top 2 percent of scientists, and the University holds 16 government-funded research projects from agencies including ICSSR, ANRF, CSIR and SERB.Expanding international partnershipsGalgotias University's international engagement spans Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore, connecting academic cooperation with student opportunities, faculty development and joint research.Very recently, the University signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the University of Milano-Bicocca, Italy, to promote academic exchanges, joint research and scientific collaboration. Its recent Letter of Intent with Krirk University, Thailand, provides a framework to explore collaborative academic programmes, research, student mobility and faculty development, alongside entrepreneurship and women's leadership initiatives.In Japan, the University has signed an MoU with the Yamanashi Prefectural Government and a Letter of Intent with the University of Yamanashi, establishing a foundation for talent mobility and clean-energy research, including green hydrogen. These agreements accompanied the visit of a 200-member delegation led by Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki.In Vietnam, engagements with Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance (UEF), and the Saigon Hi-Tech Park ecosystem connect academic collaboration with applied research, industry engagement and semiconductor initiatives.These relationships are also creating specific international study opportunities. Under the MoU with Girton College, University of Cambridge, 16 Galgotias students were selected for a fully university-sponsored, two-week summer programme in Artificial Intelligence and Entrepreneurship in 2026. Collaboration with YNOV Campus, France, supports master's programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Computer Science, structured around one year of study in India and one in France.The University is also advancing its Galgotias Student-Centred Active Learning Ecosystem (G-SCALE) with consultancy support and mentorship from InSPIRE at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. The approach brings practical projects, collaborative problem-solving and the application of knowledge into everyday learning.Industry partnershipsAccenture has partnered with Galgotias to launch AI-embedded BTech and BBA programmes, with 40 percent of the curriculum delivered by Accenture experts. The Galgotias and Tata Technologies Future Mobility Centre of Excellence trains students in electric vehicles, embedded and software-defined vehicle systems and mechanical design. The University's iOS Development Centre, powered by Apple and Infosys, has been featured by Apple for its student developer programme (watch the feature here: ).Student outcomesIn 2026, Galgotias students received more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University's winners in Apple's Swift Student Challenge rose from 10 in 2025 to 18 in 2026. Apps built by its students include Sakhi, a menstrual health companion, and Auticare, which supports early autism screening.Commenting on the rankings, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, "A rise of 24 places in India in a single year is a moment of immense pride for the entire Galgotias community. It belongs to our faculty whose scholarship advances knowledge, our students whose ambition inspires us, and the families who place their trust in our university."He added, "Entering India's top 20 private institutions strengthens our resolve to aim higher. Our ambition is to build a university where exceptional teaching, meaningful research and global opportunity come together, and where every achievement opens new possibilities for our students."About Galgotias UniversityGalgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.For media enquiries: Office of Communications · Galgotias University ·...

Ujjwal Pratap, Chief Communications Officer

Galgotias University

+91 8809912525

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Galgotias University Soars 24 Places to Rank 41st in India in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 News Provided By VMPL October 01, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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