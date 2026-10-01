Proposed Urdu Festival At Karnataka Vidhana Soudha Sparks Row BJP Objects As Minister Khader Offers To Consider Changes

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka government's decision to celebrate an Urdu festival on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 9 has stirred a political row, with the BJP strongly objecting to the move and Minister for Health, Family Welfare, Waqf and Minority Affairs U.T. Khader stating that the government would seek opinions and was ready to make adjustments.

Minister Khader has announced that the government would organise the first-ever 'Urdu Habba (Urdu Festival)' on November 9, 2026, to mark Urdu Day. The event is intended to showcase Urdu language, literature, heritage, books, cuisine and diverse art forms to people across communities.

The decision has drawn criticism from the BJP, which questioned the choice of Vidhana Soudha, regarded as a symbol of Karnataka's Kannada identity, as the venue for the celebration. Critics also questioned why Kannada language and literature had not been given a similarly prominent platform.

Responding to the controversy in Bengaluru on Thursday, Minister U.T. Khader said the government would discuss whether to hold the programme and would consider opinions on the matter.

“We will discuss whether to hold the programme or not. We will seek opinions, and we are ready to make adjustments,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister, G. Parameshwara said he was unaware of the matter.“This matter has not come to my knowledge. I do not have any information,” he said.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra accused the government of resorting to divisive politics to appease minorities.

Speaking in Kolar, Vijayendra alleged that the government was pursuing a policy of“divide and rule” by organising an Urdu festival on the steps of Vidhana Soudha at a time when Kannada should have been given prominence.

He alleged that the state government had misled people by opposing the Centre's three-language formula on the grounds that Hindi was being imposed on children. However, by organising an Urdu festival at Vidhana Soudha, the government had exposed its own stand, he claimed.

Clarifying the BJP's position, he said the party was not against minorities and maintained that welfare and development schemes should reach all sections of society, including Hindus and minorities, equally.

He warned that the people would respond through their verdict in the coming elections if the government prioritised divisive politics over development.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, reacting to the development in New Delhi, questioned the Congress' position on language issues.

“Those who oppose Hindi should explain their stand now. They are citing Tulu's prominence and celebrating Urdu,” he said.

Ravi said the BJP was of the view that a programme celebrating a language not connected to the state should not be held at the venue. He asserted that Kannada was supreme in Karnataka and should be celebrated, adding that it remained to be seen how various organisations would react to the decision.