DRI Busts Illegal Leopard Skin Syndicate In Maha's Gondia

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) In continuation of its operations against wildlife trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday said that it has successfully dismantled a syndicate involved in the illicit trade of leopard skin in Maharashtra.

The DRI's Nagpur Regional Unit (NaRU), under the Mumbai Zonal Unit, carried out the operation near Purada village in the state's Gondia district on September 29.

According to officials, two persons were apprehended during the operation for their involvement in the illegal dealing and trading of a leopard skin, which was recovered from their possession.

The Leopard (Panthera pardus) is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits trade in such animals and their derivatives.

Accordingly, the recovered leopard skin was seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Upon completion of seizure formalities, the apprehended individuals along with the seized leopard skin were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, North Deoria Range, Gondia, for further necessary action under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

With this operation, the DRI NaRU has dismantled multiple illicit wildlife trafficking networks recently throughout the country, including leopard skin (Ujjain), tiger bones (Seoni), Pangolin scales (Pileru and Jagdalpur) and elephant ivory (Mysuru).

In a previous operation in Karnataka, DRI officers intercepted a person near Bengaluru's Gandhinagar, and examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 180 live Indian Star Tortoises concealed in six cloth covers.

"The striking star-like pattern on the shell of the Indian Star Tortoise has made it particularly attractive in the exotic pet and wildlife-collector markets, driving illegal capture and international trafficking. The 180 live tortoises were seized under the Act, and the accused was arrested," an official statement said.

These sustained enforcement actions underscore DRI's continued vigilance, commitment to wildlife protection and unwavering resolve in combating organised environmental crime, it said.

Through close coordination with state Forest departments across multiple states and other enforcement agencies, the DRI continues to dismantle national and international trafficking networks through precise, intelligence-driven operations under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.