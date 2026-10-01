Press Release: Giblox Reports New Milestones With Ongoing Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Giblox, an e-commerce marketplace operator in Lebanon, is reporting continued operational progress across marketplace expansion, vendor onboarding, and financial-readiness work... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Beirut, Lebanon & Dubai, UAE

Giblox, an e-commerce marketplace operator in Lebanon, is reporting continued operational progress across marketplace expansion, vendor onboarding, and financial-readiness work with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company is advancing G1Mall vendor growth, improving marketplace structure and onboarding flows, and preparing unit-economics and financial modeling ahead of seed discussions.

With continued collaboration from FasterCapital through EquityPilot, Giblox's current execution focus remains on vendor onboarding efficiency, marketplace performance tracking, and fulfillment integration to strengthen operational readiness for the next growth stage.

What the Startup Delivers?

Giblox operates G1Mall, a growing multi-category marketplace focused on broadening vendor participation and improving seller operations. Recent work is concentrated on streamlining onboarding, introducing improved vendor performance tracking, and expanding category coverage to enhance buyer selection and vendor monetization potential.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital is providing ongoing support to Giblox in this phase through:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up aligned to marketplace and financial-readiness goals

– Fundraising readiness support and refinement of pitch materials

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

– Pitch and communication refinement to support upcoming investor discussions

Current Execution Priorities

Giblox's current priorities focus on operational scaling and fundraising preparedness. Key execution items include continued expansion of G1Mall's vendor base across core product categories, iterative improvements to marketplace onboarding and vendor performance tracking, advancing logistics and integration conversations to optimize fulfillment, and refining financial models and unit-economics frameworks for seed-stage readiness.

Ecosystem Relevance

As a Lebanon-based marketplace, Giblox is addressing regional demand for reliable multi-vendor platforms and logistics integration. Progress in onboarding efficiency and fulfillment partnerships can reduce time-to-value for sellers and buyers in the local market, supporting broader ecommerce activity and enabling more predictable operational metrics.

Funding Readiness Note

Giblox is refining its financial model and unit-economics framework in preparation for seed discussions. FasterCapital continues to assist with fundraising readiness, material refinement, and milestone planning; this support is focused on preparation and does not guarantee funding outcomes.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We're pleased to continue supporting Giblox through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.”

About Giblox

Giblox operates G1Mall, a multi-category marketplace focused on expanding vendor participation, improving seller onboarding and performance tracking, and strengthening fulfillment capabilities. The company is working to refine its financial model and governance roadmap as it advances through its current growth phase.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital supports startups through execution-focused guidance, fundraising readiness support, and access to a broad ecosystem of mentors, partners, and investors where appropriate. Through programs such as EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps founders refine strategy, strengthen materials, and make measurable progress toward near-term milestones.